16 Photos That Show The Strength And Spirit Of Australia’s Aboriginal People

Beautiful, inspiring and 100% deadly pictures that shine light on Australia's Indigenous culture.

Posted on
Anna Mendoza
Anna Mendoza
BuzzFeed Staff, Australia

Each year the Garma Festival brings together Aboriginal people, political leaders and businessmen in Arnhem Land, in the north-east corner of the Northern Territory, to celebrate the world's oldest surviving culture and discuss the economic issues faced by local communities.

This year's opening ceremony included emotional tributes to the late Dr G. Yunupingu, Australia's most prominent Indigenous musician and Arnhem Land local, who died in July aged 46.

One of the highlights of the festival is the bunggul (dance) performed every sunset at the four-day festival. Unique to the region, the traditional ceremonial dance allows the senior holders of the Yolngu songlines to share their stories.

Here are some snapshots from this year's Garma Festival.

Lucy Hughes Jones / AAP


Lucy Hughes Jones / AAP


Lucy Hughes Jones / AAP
Lucy Hughes Jones / AAP
Lucy Hughes Jones / AAP
Peter Eve / via AAP
Peter Eve / via AAP
Lucy Hughes Jones / AAP
Melanie Faith Dove / via AAP
Lucy Hughes Jones / AAP
Lucy Hughes Jones / AAP
Peter Eve / via AAP
Peter Eve / via AAP
Peter Eve / via AAP
Peter Eve / via AAP
Melanie Faith Dove / via AAP


Anna Mendoza is a photo editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Anna Mendoza at Anna.Mendoza@buzzfeed.com.

