Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

16 Fascinating Photos Of Outback Ghost Towns Around Australia

In one South Australian town, real - and very much alive - people make and sell bread from an underground bakery.

Posted on
Anna Mendoza
Anna Mendoza
BuzzFeed Staff, Australia

In the most remote parts of Outback Australia, buildings and towns that once served a purpose now stand abandoned. Many of these areas were former mining hubs. Nowadays, their remains have been rediscovered by photographers and travellers.

In this photo series, Getty Images takes us on a tour of some of the many ghost towns in Australia.

Dilapidated buildings in the former gold mining town of Gwalia, 828km north-east of Perth in Western Australia.
Julie Fletcher / Getty Images

Dilapidated buildings in the former gold mining town of Gwalia, 828km north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

Another abandoned building in Gwalia. The once-thriving Outback centre is now a ghost town, but has a museum dedicated to its rich mining history.
Hadi Zaher / Getty Images

Another abandoned building in Gwalia. The once-thriving Outback centre is now a ghost town, but has a museum dedicated to its rich mining history.

The facade of the Transcontinental Hotel in Farina, 600km north of Adelaide in South Australia.
Zonifer Lloyd / Getty Images

The facade of the Transcontinental Hotel in Farina, 600km north of Adelaide in South Australia.

Now inhabited, the town of Farina sits on the Oodnadatta Track.
Andrea Robinson / Getty Images

Now inhabited, the town of Farina sits on the Oodnadatta Track.

A group of people have started a project that aims to preserve the ruins of the town and showcase its history.
Steve Waters / Getty Images

A group of people have started a project that aims to preserve the ruins of the town and showcase its history.

For a few months each year volunteers make bread at an underground bakery.
Steve Waters / Getty Images

For a few months each year volunteers make bread at an underground bakery.

A view of Silverton, an almost-abandoned town with an 89-strong population. It is 26km from Broken Hill in NSW. Many residents live there to cater to the tourist traffic.
Jochen Schlenker / Getty Images

A view of Silverton, an almost-abandoned town with an 89-strong population. It is 26km from Broken Hill in NSW. Many residents live there to cater to the tourist traffic.

Although many consider Silverton a ghost town, it has a full-service hotel where you can learn about its rich silver mining history.
Claver Carroll / Getty Images

Although many consider Silverton a ghost town, it has a full-service hotel where you can learn about its rich silver mining history.

This one though is a disused hotel that remains structurally intact despite the harsh Australian Outback climate.
David Trood / Getty Images

This one though is a disused hotel that remains structurally intact despite the harsh Australian Outback climate.

Silverton has around 20 surviving structures dotted across town.
Peta Jade / Getty Images

Silverton has around 20 surviving structures dotted across town.

Some people in Silverton know how to get creative. Here, a decaying car was given a paint job.
Auscape / Getty Images

Some people in Silverton know how to get creative. Here, a decaying car was given a paint job.

An old courthouse in Milparinka, a ghost gold town near Broken Hill. The town's attractions are a pub and a few ruins.
Claver Carroll / Getty Images

An old courthouse in Milparinka, a ghost gold town near Broken Hill. The town's attractions are a pub and a few ruins.

The interior of the Royal Hotel, in Linda on the Lyell Highway, 253km north-west of Hobart in Tasmania. The hotel is the only surviving edifice of the former mining town. It was abandoned in the 1950s.
Bennymarty / Getty Images

The interior of the Royal Hotel, in Linda on the Lyell Highway, 253km north-west of Hobart in Tasmania. The hotel is the only surviving edifice of the former mining town. It was abandoned in the 1950s.

The skeleton of a hotel in Waukaringa, 350km north of Adelaide. The structure is made of local stone and has survived 140 years.
Claver Carroll / Getty Images

The skeleton of a hotel in Waukaringa, 350km north of Adelaide. The structure is made of local stone and has survived 140 years.

Long-abandoned shop fronts on Main Street in Terowie, 230km north of Adelaide. The town has preserved a number of buildings from the 1880s, and has a rich rail history. It has been on the decline since 1969. In 2016, its population had dwindled to 131.
Ross Barnett / Getty Images

Long-abandoned shop fronts on Main Street in Terowie, 230km north of Adelaide. The town has preserved a number of buildings from the 1880s, and has a rich rail history. It has been on the decline since 1969. In 2016, its population had dwindled to 131.

Kunanalling, in the Goldfields-Esperance region of Western Australia, is home to the ruins of a hotel and three chimneys. It is 590km east of Perth.
Orien Harvey / Getty Images

Kunanalling, in the Goldfields-Esperance region of Western Australia, is home to the ruins of a hotel and three chimneys. It is 590km east of Perth.

Anna Mendoza is a photo editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Anna Mendoza at Anna.Mendoza@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by