    I Used AI To Turn 27 Disney Characters Into Dogs, And They're So Cute I Wanna Cry

    The Mike Wazowski dog is questionable.

    Anna Kopsky
    by Anna Kopsky

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I like Disney, but I looooove dogs. So when I woke up in a cold sweat at 3:00 a.m. the other day with the thought, "why not get the help of AI to combine both of these things that I love so dearly?," I knew it had to happen. Then I fell back asleep. Anyway, here are the results:

    1. Stitch from Lilo and Stitch

    Realistic 3D AI-generated dog resembling Stitch from &quot;Lilo and Stitch&quot; with large ears, collar, and tag, sitting against a pink background
    2. Dory from Finding Nemo

    3D Ai-generated animated Dory from Finding Nemo as a dog with a fish pendant, smiling in a sunny garden setting
    3. Remy from Ratatouille

    3D AI-generated character, Remy from &quot;Ratatouille&quot; as dog with a ball and yarn
    4. Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas

    3D AI generated animated dog resembling Jack Skellington with skeletal design and bow ties
    5. Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear from Toy Story 3

    3d AI-generated image of Lotso from &quot;Toy Story&quot; in dog form, sitting next to a ball
    6. Sulley from Monsters, Inc.

    Animated character Sulley from Monsters, Inc. smiling in a child&#x27;s room with toys around
    7. Lightning McQueen from Cars

    Animated character of a dog dressed as Lightning McQueen from Disney&#x27;s &quot;Cars,&quot; with a &quot;C&quot; emblem on his chest, standing and smiling
    8. Sadness from Inside Out

    9. Marie from The Aristocats

    3D AI-generated Marie from The Aristocats as a dog with a pink bow and collar, radiating a cheerful vibe
    10. Woody from Toy Story

    AI generated 3d image of Woody as a dog, sitting, wearing a cowboy hat and sheriff badge
    11. Flik from A Bug's Life

    3d AI-generated image of Flik from Bug&#x27;s Life as a dog with a backpack, smiling on a sunny path
    12. Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.

    Mike Wazowski, a fictional animated character from the movie &quot;Monsters, Inc.,&quot; in dog form and standing on a street
    13. Bing Bong from Inside Out

    AI-generated 3d purple dog inspired by Bing Bong from &quot;Inside Out&quot; with a collar and a tag, sitting and looking forward
    14. Nemo from Finding Nemo

    3D-animated AI generated smiling dog character inspired by Disney&#x27;s Nemo, wearing a collar
    15. Ursula from The Little Mermaid

    3D AI-generated Ursula as a dog, a smiling purple dog with a gold collar
    16. Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story

    A 3D AI rendering of a dog in a Buzz Lightyear costume from Toy Story
    17. Kuzco from The Emperor's New Groove

    3D AI render of Kuzco from The Emperor&#x27;s New Groove as a dog, wearing a collar with a gold medal
    18. Rafiki from The Lion King

    3D AI-generated Rafiki as a dog from &quot;The Lion King&quot; smiling and sitting
    19. Flounder from The Little Mermaid

    3d generated AI character, Flounder from The Little mermaid as a golden puppy with a blue collar, looking happy
    20. Sebastian from The Little Mermaid

    3d AI-generated image of Sebastian from the Little Mermaid as a happy dog with a collar, standing on a beach
    21. Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians (it's only fair)

    Animated character Max from &quot;The Secret Life of Pets&quot; sitting, wearing a collar with a red tag
    22. Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas

    3D AI-generated image of a dog that resembles Sally from &quot;The Nightmare Before Christmas,&quot; looking like it&#x27;s sewn together with fun fabrics
    23. Princess Atta from A Bug's Life

    3D AI-generated image of Princess Atta from &quot;A Bug&#x27;s Life&quot; as a dog, wearing a green shirt, with a toy
    24. Joy from Inside Out

    3D AI generated dog character resembling Joy from Inside Out, smiling with balloons in the background
    25. Pascal from Tangled

    3D AI-generated Pascal from &quot;Tangled&quot; as a green dog with a purple collar, sitting on a path, looking happy
    26. Tinker Bell

    3d AI image of Tinker Bell dressed as a puppy wearing a green shirt and a wand, posing with a big smile
    27. And Forky from Toy Story, because if I had to see it, so do you:

    3D AI-generated Forky as a dog, with long legs and crossed eyes, stands with a leash and small items around him
