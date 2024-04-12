Hot Topic
I like Disney, but I looooove dogs. So when I woke up in a cold sweat at 3:00 a.m. the other day with the thought, "why not get the help of AI to combine both of these things that I love so dearly?," I knew it had to happen. Then I fell back asleep. Anyway, here are the results:
3. Remy from Ratatouille
6. Sulley from Monsters, Inc.
7. Lightning McQueen from Cars
8. Sadness from Inside Out
9. Marie from The Aristocats
10. Woody from Toy Story
11. Flik from A Bug's Life
12. Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.
13. Bing Bong from Inside Out
14. Nemo from Finding Nemo
15. Ursula from The Little Mermaid
16. Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story
17. Kuzco from The Emperor's New Groove
18. Rafiki from The Lion King
19. Flounder from The Little Mermaid
20. Sebastian from The Little Mermaid
21. Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians (it's only fair)
22. Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas
23. Princess Atta from A Bug's Life
24. Joy from Inside Out
25. Pascal from Tangled
26. Tinker Bell
27. And Forky from Toy Story, because if I had to see it, so do you:
