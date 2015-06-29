Skip To Content
    21 Life-Changing Dating Tips Every College Student Needs To Know

    You don't have to find "the one."

    Anna Kopsky
    by Anna Kopsky

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what they wish they knew about dating in college. Here are their amazing dating tips.

    1. Don't get into a relationship for at least the first month or two of college.

    FOX / Via gurl.tumblr.com

    "You'll end up spending a lot of time focusing your significant other, and might miss out on college's other opportunities and friendships!"

    Submitted by Isabel Lane, Facebook

    2. Don’t do the long-distance thing (unless you're positive that your heart is in it).

    Focus Features / Via theshortpetal.tumblr.com

    "Every situation is different. One couple I knew actually ended up getting married, but they only saw each other once a year for, like, eight years."

    Submitted by sarahelizabethl499500690

    3. If you and your high school boo end up at the same college, expect some changes in your relationship.

    Fueled By Ramen / Via justinefaussette.tumblr.com

    "College brings new experiences, and opportunities for people to change. Sometimes that can be a good thing!"

    Submitted by exikaylinec

    4. No matter what, don't let your relationship hold you back. College is YOURS to enjoy.

    Interscope / BMG / Via luxury-n-vanity.tumblr.com

    "If your S.O. is trying to stop you from experiences you want to try (no, not hooking up — think more like studying abroad), don't stick around!"

    Submitted by annakopsky

    5. If you have any control over it, avoid dating anyone who lives in your building.

    Fox Searchlight Pictures / Via ignitetheliight.tumblr.com

    "If there's a chance you'll see that person frequently, it will be difficult AF to get over the relationship if it ends badly."

    Submitted by lexik45f38ce76

    6. Don't disconnect from the world the moment you start dating someone.

    Universal Pictures / Via annamaria13.tumblr.com

    "Focus on friendships — don't take college romantic relationships too seriously."

    Submitted by cheerfulk

    7. You don't have to find ~the one~.

    Columbia Pictures / Via iricordiciuccidono.tumblr.com

    "Don't feel like college is when you need to find the person to spend your life with. If it happens, great. If not, that's great too!"

    Submitted by Miranda Coker, Facebook

    8. If your relationship isn't making you happy, don't waste your time with it. Relationships are supposed to make you happy.

    Universal Pictures / Via wastenotwantthot.tumblr.com

    "If it feels like you're constantly trying to fix things or make yourself fit with another person, end it!"

    Submitted by Torie Ellen, Facebook

    9. But in all seriousness, if your mental health is at stake because of your relationship, seek help.

    The CW / Via opposites-at-birth.tumblr.com

    "Remember you're not alone. Many of us have ended up feeling awful as a result of a college relationship, but never feel afraid to confide, get guidance, and treat yo'self!"

    Submitted by Roby Johnson, Facebook

    10. Don’t throw away love for college hookups.

    BBC / Via coffing.tumblr.com

    "If you're sure about someone, stay with that one person."

    Submitted by amandaf417529f59

    11. It's perfectly OK to not text the person you're dating 24/7. Enjoy life IRL!

    The CW / Via spnfans.tumblr.com

    "You might have done that in high school, but in college, it's not sweet anymore — it's kind of irritating. A few times a day is plenty."

    Submitted by Laura Katherine Smith, Facebook

    12. And be very careful when drunk-texting that person you're on and off with.

    Nickelodeon / Via gurl.tumblr.com

    "I wish someone would have warned me to avoid drunken text conversations with someone I hooked up with, because they rarely ended well."

    Submitted by Maci Peterson, Facebook

    13. Be smart and safe when it comes to sex (!!!).

    Lionsgate / Via the-sex-diariesxx.tumblr.com

    "This cannot be stressed enough. Make it your golden rule."

    Submitted by TechnicallyCorrect

    14. But also, if you're a virgin, it's 100% OK to stay that way throughout college.

    TBS / Via heckyeahreactiongifs.tumblr.com

    "Your sex life is literally no one else's business."

    Submitted by agarcia2929

    15. Hookups have a different effect on everyone.

    MTV / Via leavinjustintime.tumblr.com

    "Be prepared for the person from *that* night to either reach out, or completely ghost. There are people who will sleep with you and then only text you for homework answers."

    Submitted by reneelynnt

    16. A failed relationship is not a death sentence for your love life or general happiness. Grab some pizza and bask in your singleness.

    E4 / Via skinsrebellion.tumblr.com

    "Find time to find yourself."

    Submitted by TechnicallyCorrect

    17. Don't be afraid to make mistakes and learn from them.

    Universal Pictures / Via the-reactiongifs.tumblr.com

    "Fall hard and learn that if you have to get up, there will be new opportunities."

    Submitted by stefanieannb2

    18. Don't be afraid to just GO for it. Life's too short.

    FOX / Via thefuckingkurt.tumblr.com

    "This is 2015 — just ask that person you've had your eye on to hang out!"

    Submitted by victoriagraceg

    19. Learn more about what kind of relationships work for you. The heart wants what it wants.

    Capitol Records

    "Experiment isn't the word I'm looking for, but don't be afraid to try new things."

    Submitted by c10v3r

    20. Make sure that you love YOURSELF before starting a relationship.

    HBO / Via be-b4rbienotabitch-instagram.tumblr.com

    "If you can love yourself single, you'll learn what you like, and you're less likely to settle for the first sleazebag who comes along."

    Submitted by Katie Russell, Facebook

    21. And, most importantly, you don't have to date at all, if you're not actually into anyone.

    MTV / Via bellepetittresor.tumblr.com

    "Don't just date because others are dating; date if you're seriously into someone!"

    Submitted by Sara J. Moore, Facebook

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

