21 Life-Changing Dating Tips Every College Student Needs To Know

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what they wish they knew about dating in college. Here are their amazing dating tips.
1. Don't get into a relationship for at least the first month or two of college.
2. Don’t do the long-distance thing (unless you're positive that your heart is in it).
3. If you and your high school boo end up at the same college, expect some changes in your relationship.
4. No matter what, don't let your relationship hold you back. College is YOURS to enjoy.
5. If you have any control over it, avoid dating anyone who lives in your building.
6. Don't disconnect from the world the moment you start dating someone.
7. You don't have to find ~the one~.
8. If your relationship isn't making you happy, don't waste your time with it. Relationships are supposed to make you happy.
9. But in all seriousness, if your mental health is at stake because of your relationship, seek help.
10. Don’t throw away love for college hookups.
11. It's perfectly OK to not text the person you're dating 24/7. Enjoy life IRL!
12. And be very careful when drunk-texting that person you're on and off with.
13. Be smart and safe when it comes to sex (!!!).
14. But also, if you're a virgin, it's 100% OK to stay that way throughout college.
15. Hookups have a different effect on everyone.
16. A failed relationship is not a death sentence for your love life or general happiness. Grab some pizza and bask in your singleness.
17. Don't be afraid to make mistakes and learn from them.
18. Don't be afraid to just GO for it. Life's too short.
19. Learn more about what kind of relationships work for you. The heart wants what it wants.
20. Make sure that you love YOURSELF before starting a relationship.
21. And, most importantly, you don't have to date at all, if you're not actually into anyone.
