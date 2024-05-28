    Just 20 "Bridgerton" Characters As Pixar Characters

    Cressida still looks as mean as ever.

    Anna Kopsky
    by Anna Kopsky

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Bridgerton

    1. Queen Charlotte

    Queen Charlotte in Pixar style in an elegant 18th-century gown with lace details, sits on a throne in a luxurious room
    .

    2. Eloise Bridgerton

    Eloise from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in Pixar style sitting on a chair, reading a book in a luxurious room with ornate decor
    .

    3. Lady Danbury

    Lady Danbury in Pixar style in a Victorian-style black dress with a matching top hat, holding an ornate gold cane, smiling in a lush garden
    .
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Bridgerton
    See our Bridgerton Discussions

    4. Cressida Cowper

    Cressida in Pixar style, dressed in a lavish, historical gown with intricate details and holding a champagne glass, stands in a richly decorated room
    .

    5. Brimsley

    A proud Brimsley from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in Pixar style dressed as a regal military officer stands in a grand room with ornate decor.
    .

    6. Portia Featherington

    Portia from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in Pixar style, styled in 19th-century fashion, holding a teacup in a lavish, antique room with elegant furnishings and artwork

    7. Benedict Bridgerton

    Benedict Bridgerton in Pixar style with brown hair in a formal navy suit smiling outdoors, standing near an ornate gate and vintage street lamp, with buildings and greenery in the background
    .

    8. Madame Genevieve Delacroix

    Genevieve from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in Pixar style with curly hair, wearing a black choker and a dark dress, smiling warmly in a cozy room
    .

    9. Francesca Bridgerton

    Francesca Bridgerton in Pixar form wearing a classic white ball gown and tiara, seated at a piano with a music sheet in a luxurious, chandelier-lit setting
    .

    10. John Stirling

    John Stirling from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in Pixar style standing outside a shop with &quot;Bridgerton&quot; sign, wearing a formal jacket and cravat
    .

    11. Daphne Basset (Bridgerton)

    Daphne from Bridgerton in Pixar style is in an elegant ballroom, wearing a classic ball gown with gloves and a tiara. She is smiling warmly

    12. The Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset

    Simon from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in Pixar form wearing a regal outfit inside an ornate palace
    .

    13. Lord Alfred Debling

    Alfred from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in Pixar style is smiling in a detailed, lush garden and wearing a formal suit with a top hat
    .

    14. Philippa Finch (Featherington)

    Philippa from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in Pixar form sitting on a vintage green couch, wearing an elegant blue, floral-embroidered Victorian-style dress with puffed sleeves and a pink bow belt
    .

    15. Prudence Dankworth (Featherington)

    Prudence from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in Pixar form sits on a sofa in a Victorian-style room, wearing an elegant, elaborate dress with puffed sleeves
    .

    16. Anthony Bridgerton

    Animated Anthony from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in Pixar style with curly hair in a charming outfit, including a suit jacket, bow tie, and vest, standing in a garden with blooming flowers
    .

    17. Kate Bridgerton (Sharma)

    An elegant Pixar-style Kate from &quot;Bridgerton character wearing a floral dress and gloves, enjoying tea in a lush garden
    .

    18. Violet Bridgerton

    Violet from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in Pixar form, in an elegant gown with floral patterns, sitting in a lavishly decorated room
    .

    19. Colin Bridgerton

    Colin Bridgerton in the style of Pixar, dressed in a formal suit with a cravat, stands confidently in front of a stately building and a horse-drawn carriage
    .

    20. And Penelope Featherington

    Penelope Featherington in Pixar style sitting by a window, reading a book. She has curly hair adorned with a flower, wearing a floral dress with lace details
    .

    What did you think of this article? Create your own emoji and post it in the comments!

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Bridgerton
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Bridgerton conversation instead
    See the Discussions