26 Tips That Will Make Finding A Therapist Less Miserable

Anna Borges / BuzzFeed / Via Getty Images

To help you deal with everything from judging whether a therapist is the right fit to dealing with the anxiety of the search, we asked members of the BuzzFeed Community and a few mental health experts their best tips for finding the right therapist for you — and I threw in a few tips that have helped me over the years, too.

By the way: This post covers finding a therapist who is a good match for you, but for basic information on starting therapy in general, you might want to check out this beginner's guide to starting therapy.