27 Celebrity Sex Dreams You'll Be Glad You Didn't Have

1. "This dream was so vivid... I was having sex with this guy I like and we were going at it for a while and then it got quiet and I heard a faint chuckle and a muffled 'wooow,' so I lifted up the blankets to find none other than Owen Wilson looking up at me and having a cheeky laugh, lmao. It's been hard to take him seriously since." —18/Female/Straight

2. "I dreamt that I had sex with Taylor Swift and afterwards a sex tape leaked. I didn't remember making a sex tape, but you know, dream logic. Anyway, then her lawyers showed up at my door to serve me papers, and one was Tom Hiddleston, and then they all wound up serving me, if you catch my drift." —27/Female/Pansexual

4. "OK, so, I was in a weird room with glass walls and an audience, and an announcer-esque voice said that in order to win (win what? WHO KNOWS), I had to have sex while touching everyone at once...and then all four Hollywood Chrises (Hemsworth, Evans, Pine, and Pratt) walked into the 'arena.' You can guess what happened from there." —20/Male/Gay

5. "I had an intense bondage sex dream with Arnold Schwarzenegger. I have ZERO attraction to him, but goddamn. It was amazing. Even made me orgasm in my dream. I have no idea why it was him. I feel nothing for him nor have I ever." —31/Female/Straight

9. "I started dating Britney Spears who had retired and had a cafe with an apartment above the cafe. We had sex on the clear steps going up to the apartment when the cafe was closed, and she had speakers playing her music the whole time...I was really bummed when I woke up and she wasn't my girlfriend." —29/Female/Lesbian

10. "I dreamt I was going down on Amber Rose and was doing a terrible job. She was laughing at me in an 'aww, how cute' way and was texting on her phone. Also she was covered in spaghetti. No sauce, just noodles all over her body." —26/F/Bi

12. "When I was a young teen I had a dream that Sandra Oh was going down on me in my living room. When I went to shower I discovered I had an impressive, albeit upside-down penis (the testicles were on top) that wasn't there before. I was curious so I jacked off in the shower and my cum tasted like salty milk." —Naila Warren, Facebook

13. "I deadass had a sex dream about Barack Obama. We were just randomly hanging out and I told him I was worried for his safety because so many people hate him and he shouldn't be coming to my house without bodyguards, then I started crying because Donald Trump was president, and told him that I missed him as a president, and he pulled me in for a comforting hug, but yeah, it uh...progressed quickly into more than that. I have no idea where that came from because I've never felt strongly one way or another about his candidacy...apparently my subconscious has different opinions." —Mikki Olsen, Facebook

14. "So in my dream, Benedict Cumberbatch comes to my house and knocks on my bedroom door. I was so excited and said, 'You have to come meet my friend, she is your biggest fan!!' To which he replies that he only visits one normal person's house a year. Flash forward, we are in my bed. I'm naked and covered in the bed with blankets and nervous, worried about my boyfriend, and Benedict is sitting up with blankets over his legs only wearing a sweater. Then my boyfriend walks in and I'm like, 'Nothing has happened!' and he just casually sits down on the end of the bed and goes, 'Oh, I know,' and is all cool and I'm thinking WTH?!?! And then Benedict Cumberbatch says he wants to have a threesome, but goes straight for my boyfriend and I woke up right before he kissed him. I was so freaked out!" —24/Female/Straight

15. "I had a threesome with Matt Damon and my crusty old 12th grade math teacher. Oh, and, snails were everywhere. All over our bodies. The bed. The walls. No one was phased by it in my dream. It was so gross but I woke up wet. *shrugs* —24/F/Bisexual

17. "I'm in a plane being flown by Patrick Swayze over the snowy Swiss Alps. All of a sudden something goes wrong with the plane and we are going to crash. Instead of trying to parachute out and save ourselves, we instead decide to have one last steamy, death-defying carnal adventure." —28/Female/Heterosexual

18. "I had a dream I sucked Jason Segel's dick in the back of a limo. He was sitting in the back seat, the partition was up, and I was on my knees on the floor. Woke up thinking more, 'What the fuck was that?' than 'Ew, I sucked a dick in my dream!'" —23/Female/Lesbian

19. "I dreamt that I was handcuffed to the bed frame in just my bra and thong when out of nowhere Neil Patrick Harris sneaks on to the bed all seductively. Ted Mosby (not the actor, actual Ted) appears also to start recording the whole damn thing. Last thing I remember is NPH gliding his hands down my sides and whispering 'pancakes' into my ear." —18/Female/Straight

22. "Harry Styles and I were making out, but he said he wanted to fool around and use a butt plug. I've never actually seen a butt plug in real life, so in the dream it was a sparkly purple pacifier that he slowly lowered himself onto and proceeded to meditate." —23/Female/Straight

23. "I had a dream that I was in a pit with Jared Leto and he turned into a penis monster with eight tentacles and started chasing me around an arena. The only way I could make it stop chasing me was to 'feed' it. So... I fed it like any person would feed a giant orange octopus looking penis monster, and I saved the world. You're welcome. (Oh and the majority of my school was watching above the arena.)" —chandlarh

25. "I had a dream that the guy from 3rd Rock From The Sun (aka John Lithgow) wanted me to be his sugar baby. In the dream, he said he hadn't done much since 3rd Rock and he wanted companionship, then it turned into a very intense sex dream which was interrupted part-way through by the alarm. When I woke up I realized that John Lithgow has done a lot of stuff since 3rd Rock, including playing Winston Churchill in The Crown, and I somehow felt betrayed even though it was my dream." —27/Female/Straight

26. "I love acting and one time, I had a dream that I auditioned for Riverdale and got a role so I went out with Cole Sprouse to celebrate. One thing led to another and you know. So, I was really excited that had just happened and so to celebrate, I went to a rock climbing wall and then I saw Tom Holland and he came over to me and said that I would be a perfect fit for a role in the new movie, and so I ended up getting it and then to celebrate we went out and then another thing led to another and you know. That was literally the best dream ever because not only did I get two dream roles, I got to bang two of my celebrity crushes." —maggles

