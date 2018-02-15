 back to top
Health

Which Introvert Stereotype Are You?

Brb, canceling all my plans.

Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. Pick a Friday night activity
    Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
    Happy hour with friends
    Finishing that book
    Seeing a movie
    Working on a passion project
    Working out
    Relaxing with a face mask
    Going out
    Netflix and wine
    Having a few friends over

  2. Pick a TV show to binge on instead of hanging out with friends
    Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
    Via NBC
    Via FX
    Via The CW
    Via NBC
    Via The CW
    Via Netflix
    Via VH1
    Via HBO
    Via Netflix
  3. Pick a way to exit a party
    Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
    Slip out unnoticed AKA the ~Irish exit~
    Give a big wave to your group and bounce
    Try and fail to leave a few times until you're finally like, “OKAY SERIOUSLY, I HAVE TO GO”
    Give hugs all around
    Grab a friend and ask if they're ready to leave so you can head out together
    Order a cab so you can run out while saying, "OH CRAP, MY RIDE'S HERE" in lieu of goodbye
    Head to another party and offer an open invite
    Be the last one to leave because you’re so bad at picking your moment
    Lol, I don't go to parties

  4. Pick a book that's better than people
    Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
    Via Picador
    Via Scholastic
    Via Back Bay Books
    Via Crown Archetype
    Via Crown Publishing Group
    Via Broadway Books
    Via Bantam
    Via Harper Perennial
    Via Little, Brown and Company
  6. Pick a way to hang out with a fellow introvert
    Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
    Work together at a cafe
    Binge Netflix
    Send each other memes
    Make plans but eventually cancel
    Go to a museum
    Play video games
    Take a class together
    Lol, hang out?<br />
    Tbh, I hang with more extroverts

  7. Pick the worst thing about extroverts
    Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
    They're loud
    They always need attention
    They never shut up
    They're too happy
    They're self-absorbed
    They have too much energy
    Extroverts are actually OK?
    EVERY-THING!!
    Um, I love extroverts

  8. Finally, pick a place to hide away from the world
    Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
    Via Photo by Sonja Guina on Unsplash
    Via Photo by Joshua Cowan on Unsplash
    Via Photo by Pablo García Saldaña on Unsplash
    Via Photo by Linh Nguyen on Unsplash
    Via Photo by Alex Hawthorne on Unsplash
    Via Photo by Alex Holyoake on Unsplash
    Via Photo by Trevor Cole on Unsplash
    Via Photo by Vincent Guth on Unsplash
    Via Photo by Domenico Daniele on Unsplash
