Which Introvert Stereotype Are You?

-
-
Via NBCVia FXVia The CWVia NBCVia The CWVia NetflixVia VH1Via HBOVia Netflix
-
Slip out unnoticed AKA the ~Irish exit~Give a big wave to your group and bounceTry and fail to leave a few times until you're finally like, “OKAY SERIOUSLY, I HAVE TO GO”Give hugs all aroundGrab a friend and ask if they're ready to leave so you can head out togetherOrder a cab so you can run out while saying, "OH CRAP, MY RIDE'S HERE" in lieu of goodbyeHead to another party and offer an open inviteBe the last one to leave because you’re so bad at picking your momentLol, I don't go to parties
-
Via PicadorVia ScholasticVia Back Bay BooksVia Crown ArchetypeVia Crown Publishing GroupVia Broadway BooksVia BantamVia Harper PerennialVia Little, Brown and Company
-
-
-
-
Via Photo by Sonja Guina on UnsplashVia Photo by Joshua Cowan on UnsplashVia Photo by Pablo García Saldaña on UnsplashVia Photo by Linh Nguyen on UnsplashVia Photo by Alex Hawthorne on UnsplashVia Photo by Alex Holyoake on UnsplashVia Photo by Trevor Cole on UnsplashVia Photo by Vincent Guth on UnsplashVia Photo by Domenico Daniele on Unsplash