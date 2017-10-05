The 13 Simplest Things You Can Do For Your Mental Health According To Therapists

"Behind me on my office wall sits the quote, 'If your compassion does not include yourself it is incomplete.' For mental health, compassion is a strong foundation for addressing the mind, body, and soul. Compassion means to show loving kindness. Compassion is at the heart of understanding, forgiveness toward self and others, and love. Compassion means acting from a place of nonjudgment.

When we look at our mental health this way, we can look at life in its entirety with compassion, and that will change how one perceives the world and those around you."

—Beth Rue, MSS, LSW, primary therapist at Summit Behavioral Health