"My therapist talked about the importance of, 'Dropping the storylines.' Meaning, when I start to ruminate on what has happened to me and what that means about the people who inflicted the pain and abuse, I realize that I'm weaving stories and that I should stop and investigate what triggered it. I identify my emotions (fear, anger, grief) and figure out what brought them to the surface at that particular moment. My focus shifts to me, rather than the people I am still angry at, and I'm able to process and release some of the burden."

—Corrina Stoddart, Facebook