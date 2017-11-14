How Do You Maintain Eating Disorder Recovery During The Holidays?

If you live with or are in recovery for an eating disorder or disordered eating, food-centric holidays like Thanksgiving can be difficult.
So we want to know, what tips and coping mechanisms do you have that make the holidays a little easier?
Maybe you always have a support plan — and an exit strategy — in place just in case.
Advertisement
Or maybe you give yourself permission to be realistic about where you are in recovery.
Maybe you prep your loved ones ahead of time, like sending them educational materials on what not to say about food at Thanksgiving.
Or maybe you make sure to plan time for restorative self-care activities during the day so it doesn't become too much.
So tell us: What are your most invaluable tips for getting through the holidays while in eating disorder recovery?
Submit them through the dropbox below and we might feature them in an upcoming BuzzFeed Health article. And thanks for sharing — your tip just might help someone else who is going through the same thing you are.