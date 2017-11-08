 back to top
What Fantasies Do You Think About Before Falling Asleep?

*gets excited about the story I'm going to act out in my head before I fall asleep*

Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Sleep is great, but do you know what else is great? The stretch of time BEFORE you go to sleep when you can think about WHATEVER YOU WANT.

aithusa.co.vu

Maybe you have a go-to fantasy you love replaying over and over, like getting your dream job or meeting your favorite celebrity.

MTV / Via giphy.com

Or maybe you find comfort in imagining a mundane interaction you're sure anyone else would find super weird or boring.

NBC / Via giphy.com

Maybe you visit a whole elaborate world with entire plot lines that you've been weaving for many bedtimes.

Warner Bros. / Via poisonparadise.com

Or hey, maybe you straight-up just think of something really hot and steamy.

Destination Films / Via rebloggy.com

No matter how dirty, mundane, weird, or specific your current go-to fantasy is, we want to hear about it.

Tell us (in a few sentences or a paragraph) in the anonymous form or in the comments below, and don’t be afraid to go into detail and have fun with it. Your response can be 100% anonymous!

Your answer could appear in an upcoming BuzzFeed Health post.

