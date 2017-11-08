Sleep is great, but do you know what else is great? The stretch of time BEFORE you go to sleep when you can think about WHATEVER YOU WANT.

And you've scripted out exactly how it would go down so you're equal parts charming and down-to-earth.

Maybe you have a go-to fantasy you love replaying over and over, like getting your dream job or meeting your favorite celebrity.

You can't explain what's so compelling about imagining chilling with friends or a partner without a care in the world, BUT BRING ON THE DOMESTIC FANTASIES.

Or maybe you find comfort in imagining a mundane interaction you're sure anyone else would find super weird or boring.

Like, you definitely have pictured exactly what your life at Hogwarts would look like — or a different fantasy world of your own creation.

Maybe you visit a whole elaborate world with entire plot lines that you've been weaving for many bedtimes.

Because hey, what's better to think about when you're all snuggled up in bed?

Or hey, maybe you straight-up just think of something really hot and steamy.

No matter how dirty, mundane, weird, or specific your current go-to fantasy is, we want to hear about it.

Tell us (in a few sentences or a paragraph) in the anonymous form or in the comments below, and don’t be afraid to go into detail and have fun with it. Your response can be 100% anonymous!