16 Things You Should Know Before Getting Contacts

5. A lot of factors will determine what lenses are right for you, including your lifestyle and personal preference. So FYI, these are going to be the main options:

The most common lenses are soft lenses, which come with various lifespans. There are daily disposable lenses, which you discard after one use, and 14-day and 30-day lenses, which require cleaning with contact solution after every use. Thau says to think of the soft lenses like bedroom slippers: comfortable and easy to get used to.

Then you have rigid gas-permeable (RGP) lenses, which are physically harder and smaller in size. The harder lenses tend to give crisper vision and can last longer (up to a year or two), but are more uncomfortable initially.

There are also scleral lenses, larger lenses that cover the white of the eye and are often suggested for people with severe dry eyes or irregular corneas.

Lastly, there are toric lenses (soft, RGP, and more), which are shaped to correct astigmatism, aka when the eye is more football shaped than spherical.