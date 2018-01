Once you do a bit of reflection, it should be obvious what changes or improvements need to be made, Andrea Bonior, clinical psychologist and author of Psychology: Essential Thinkers, Classic Theories, and How They Inform Your World tells BuzzFeed Health.

These are some good questions to start with: Do you feel like the friendship is balanced? Do you look forward to spending time with this person? Do you feel like you can be yourself around them? Have you expressed appreciation for this person and their friendship lately? Do you know what's going on in their life? Would you want to be friends with yourself based on how you act in this friendship?