Health

18 Highly Specific Orgasms Your Vagina May Experience

"Was that pee or did I squirt?" — you, after an orgasm.

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. The "WTF Just Happened" Orgasm

NBC / Via millsbizz.tumblr.com

2. The "Almost... Almost... Almost... Almost..." Orgasm

Twitter: @Lezzielips

3. The "Thrasher" Orgasm

butshestillsuckin.tumblr.com

4. The "Too Late To Skip This Part Of The Porn" Orgasm

Zee TV / Via indian-dramaholic.tumblr.com

5. The "Sorry But There's No Way I Can Look Cute Right Now" Orgasm

DreamWorks / Via teen.com

6. The "Just Let Me Do It" Orgasm

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images

7. The "I'm Bored So I Might As Well" Orgasm

3 Arts Entertainment / Via reddit.com

8. The "Why Have I Been Bothering With Penetration?" Orgasm

Twitter: @imteddybless

9. The "World Record" Orgasm

queen-of-motherlode.tumblr.com / Via instagram.com

10. The "Thank You, Come Again" Fake Orgasm

Columbia Pictures / Via myinsanebrain.tumblr.com

11. The “Holy Shit Where Did That Come From” Orgasm

Varsity Pictures / Via voldemxrt.tumblr.com

12. The "Wake The Neighbors" Orgasm

Warner Bros. / Via trannysaurus--rex.tumblr.com

13. The "Was That Pee Or Did I Squirt?" Orgasm

Disney / Via imgur.com

You came and there was some sort of bodily fluid involved but WHAT WAS IT?

(Spoiler alert, btw: Squirting is basically pee so the answer is BOTH.)

14. The "Stop Whatever You're Doing And Die" Orgasm

NBC / Via hercampus.com

15. The "So Soft You Nearly Missed It" Orgasm

youtube.com / Via imgur.com

16. The "Might As Well Be A Bottle Of ZzzQuil" Orgasm

Hulu / Via giphy.com

17. The "Bonus" Orgasm

You thought you were done after one? Or two? Nope. Have an extra.

18. And finally, THE BEST ORGASM EVER.

imgur.com

  1. So, have you had any of these orgasms?

    Yep, all of them
    Most of them, yeah
    Only a few
    No, the writer of this post clearly has never had an orgasm in her life
    No, I haven't had any type of orgasm before
    Actually, I'm just a person with a penis here out of curiosity

18 Highly Specific Orgasms Your Vagina May Experience

So, have you had any of these orgasms?
    Yep, all of them
    Most of them, yeah
    Only a few
    No, the writer of this post clearly has never had an orgasm in her life
    No, I haven't had any type of orgasm before
    Actually, I'm just a person with a penis here out of curiosity
Anna Borges is a health writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Anna Borges at anna.borges@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

