Health

24 Jokes Only Compulsive Skin-Pickers Will Understand

*picks at skin instead of dealing with responsibilities*

Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1.

slim--pickins.tumblr.com

2.

fuckyeahtxtposts.tumblr.com

3.

docislegend.tumblr.com
4.

me.me

5.

averagefairy.tumblr.com

6.

scotchtapeofficial.tumblr.com

7.

pickitperfect.tumblr.com

8.

clonetrooperpenguin.tumblr.com
9.

limousinemsrebridge.tumblr.com

10.

slim--pickins.tumblr.com

11.

myneurodiversity.tumblr.com

12.

stgawain.tumblr.com

13.

slim--pickins.tumblr.com
14.

the-goblin-faerie.tumblr.com

15.

notactuallybatman.tumblr.com

16.

me.me

17.

disforderma.tumblr.com

18.

commander-ledi.tumblr.com
19.

pickitperfect.tumblr.com

20.

blazedegg.tumblr.com

21.

cooldog1994.tumblr.com

22.

23.

littleporo.tumblr.com

24.

now--inactive.tumblr.com

By the way: Humor is a great way for a lot of people to cope with their skin-picking compulsions, but if you found a lot of things in this post a little too relatable, you might want to look into ways to take care of yourself. So, here are some quick resources, just in case:

You might want to read more about dermatillomania (a disorder that causes people to repetitively touch, rub, scratch, pick at, or dig into their skin in ways that result in physical damage). While you're there, you can check out their resources and information on how to get treatment.

You can read about anxiety disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorder, since skin-picking can be a symptom or coping mechanism of both.

You might also want to check out these strategies our readers use to keep from picking their skin.

