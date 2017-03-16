43 Unspeakable Sexual Fantasies People Actually Have
BuzzFeed asked people to share their most secret sexual fantasies. Here are their open, honest, and very creative answers.
When it comes to sexual fantasies, our minds can go to some weird, creative, and unexpected places. Since a lot of people have fantasies that they would never tell a partner — or even want to carry out in real life — other people’s fantasies are pretty much a mystery. And because of that, you might feel like you’re the only one in the world who fantasizes about a certain thing.
In hopes of ~demystifying~ the sexy and private inner worlds of other people, BuzzFeed asked people of all ages, genders, and sexualities to describe the nitty-gritty of their favorite sexual fantasies. And keep in mind: Your sexual fantasies are not bad or shameful. It’s perfectly natural to fantasize about some wild scenarios — even ones that you have no desire or intention to carry out IRL.
Here’s what they said.
“I want a hot guy go down on me and make me come while my boyfriend watches so he can finally learn how to do it right.”
—19/Female/Heterosexual
“To have a supernatural power to sleep with anyone that I choose and meet. Make them want to sleep with me regardless of their orientation. And have them have sex with me.”
—30/Male/Gay
“I would fucking love to be able to shift what kind of genitals I have at the drop of a hat. Like I’d love to fuck somebody with my dick, and then get fucked in my vagina, and then switch over to having a tentacle (or something even more non-euclidean) to masturbate with.”
—22/Nonbinary/Queer
“I have been in love with my ex for the last nine years. After watching Westworld, I started to imagine how awesome it would be to have a robot that looked and acted like my ex, but was actually present in my life. It didn’t take long for those daydreams to turn into sexual fantasies that have led me to masturbate much more frequently and only about having sex with my ex robot. My current boyfriend would die if he knew.”
—39/Female/Straight
“I love the thought of role-play, so I like to imagine a Harry Potter themed role-play. Snape and the all-study, no-play Ravenclaw student. Against a wall, over his desk. YES PLEASE. I already have the Snape costume from this past Halloween. What Alan Rickman brought to Snape is the reason I have this fantasy in the first place. But hey, I’m not complaining. I like tall, dark, and snarky men.”
—23/Female/Bisexual
“I actually have a rape fantasy. I would literally never tell anyone or ever ask them to do it because it seems so bizarre. There are so many women whose lives have been ruined because they were raped, but I don’t choose the fantasy. The fantasy chooses you.”
—34/Female
“Medical plus lesbians plus enemas, all together. A very real medical setting with real medical tools and outfits and procedures and lingo, plus some kind of ‘medically necessary’ orgasm torture while being forced to hold it in with a butt plug, all done by women, with maybe one man watching. Gotta have a pelvic/rectal exam somewhere in there, too.”
—28/Woman/Bi
“For some reason, it’s always really turned me on when a partner shows strong emotion, so my fantasy is that me and a guy are at a hospital and somebody in his family died. He’s really upset and crying, and I’m upset and crying too because he is, and then I try to make him feel better by kissing him and holding him in my arms. Then he starts passionately kissing me and we sneak into a room to do it, really slow and kind of sad, but very loving and passionate with a lot of making out. I never hear anybody talk about a fantasy anything close to this, so I feel kind of weird and awkward and ashamed about it, but that’s my fantasy.”
—19/Female/Straight
“Being with two bi men in a loving, long-term relationship. I’m not super into sex, so I would love to watch them make each other happy and every once in a while when I’m in the mood, I can join. But mainly I get to cuddle with them when they are done.”
—22/Female/Asexual
“For whatever reason, the thought of my boyfriend coming inside me and making me pregnant turns me on SO much. We do NOT want kids anytime soon, so I’m on the pill and he always pulls out, but nothing would turn me on more than having mind-blowing, baby-making sex and feeling him come deep inside me.”
—23/Female/Straight
“I just have a massive pee fetish. It’s so weird, so I never bring it up to anyone. I would love to have a pee holding contest with a hot girl that also found it hot.”
—18/Female/Bi
“Most of my fantasies involve me having a penis, something my current partner isn’t wild about, so I tend not to share them. My most prominent fantasy is about having a male partner who arouses me until I am painfully erect, then forces me down to my knees and fucks my mouth. After that, my partner would tease me until I was almost crying and certainly begging, and then either have penetrative sex with me or jack me off.”
—21/Trans male/Gay
“My sexual fantasy is to catch my partner cheating and rough the bitch up, then show my man that nobody can do it the way I can. So basically, emotional betrayal, violence, orgasms. The trifecta of a perfectly healthy relationship!”
—23/Female/Straight
“Having a three-way with a male and a female weatherperson. It always starts the same way, with the male starting to strip and saying, ‘There’s a big storm front moving in!’ Simultaneously turns me on and makes me chuckle at the potential for weather puns.”
—22/Female/Bisexual
“I have always wanted to be pulled over by a cop, handcuffed, and fucked on the hood of his car. I’m normally a dominant person in real life, so to be constricted and owned makes me wanna sploosh.”
—24/Male/Homosexual
“The idea of someone or myself gaining weight quickly is a huge turn on for me and I have no idea why. I know that it’s not healthy, but in my fantasy world I could gain weight and lose it when I wanted and there would be no health consequences. It’s just that fat happens to be nice and soft and round and I like the way it feels and looks (nice curves), but in the real world, there are consequences to actually gaining weight.”
—21/Female/Bi
“To strip my partner completely naked in public and suck him off while a crowd starts to gather round. I want him to be a little embarrassed that we are doing this in front of other people, but he just can’t help himself and starts to moan in ecstasy. Once we are done, I would keep him as my embarrassed naked boy.”
—31/Male/Gay
“Sex on camera with my identical twin.”
—39/Male/Gay
“I want to be taken advantage of in front of a bunch of people who are all watching and all super into it. Like, I have this very specific fantasy of being at a party or something and men and women are talking down to me, degrading me, all the while touching me while I’m super embarrassed and humiliated but also am really starting to enjoy it. So then they’ll make comments like, ‘Oh, you like that, slut? You getting wet now? She’s such a whore,’ but then they keep taking turns touching me and I can feel everyone laughing at me and watching until I come.”
—23/Female/Bisexual
“I’ve always had this Little Red Riding Hood type fantasy. I knock on a door wearing a sexy red cape with my little basket of goodies, but I’m surprised by who answers. It’s not the person I was expecting. It’s a man I don’t know and we’re standing close, too close for strangers.
I say, ‘My, what big eyes you have.’
The rugged, slightly dangerous-feeling wolf replies, ‘The better to see you with my dear,’ and I can feel his eyes traveling over my body.
I say, ‘My, what big, strong hands you have.’
The wolf leans in closer and says, ‘The better to touch you with my dear,’ and puts his hands between my legs.
I say in a breathless whisper, “My, what full lips you have.’
The wolf grazes my mouth with his, lets his lips travel down my neck and says, ‘All the better to EAT YOU with my dear.’
You can imagine the rest.”
—35/Female/Straight
“Me and the other person are in a pool at night and we start to make out passionately, and then step out of the pool, dry off and head to a bed with black sheets/covers. There are rose petals laid across the bed and it smells really musky yet sweet. We kiss as they lay me down on the bed keeping eye contact between kisses, we undress each other. We go into the missionary position, we have sex, with maybe a little ‘kinkiness,’ but not too much. We both fall asleep and when we wake, cuddle and talk about how much we love each other and go to brunch ‘cause why not?”
—23/Genderfluid/Pansexual
“I’ve never shared this with anyone, but I’ve always wanted to try to come in a cup and drink it to see how it tastes.”
—19/Female/Straight
“I’ve always desired being tied up, fed a big meal, and teased about how much of a pig I am and how big my belly has gotten. I find it so erotic to be really full and then shamelessly humiliated. My tummy is by far the most erogenous zone on my body.”
—26/Male/Homosexual
“I’m straight and I’m in a monogamous relationship with my boyfriend of three years. But secretly, I want to know what another girl would taste like. I’d love to go down on a girl once.”
—28/F/Straight
“I’ve always wanted to have sex with large group of women. Like just me and nine or ten women. Just to completely overwhelm me.”
—19/Male/Straight
“I have this fantasy where a partner isn’t even touching me, just making eye contact while I use a vibrator and telling me what to do with it. When to turn it up, whether to move it around or keep it still, when to just do my thing and have an orgasm. The thing I like is the orgasm, not sex. Sex is meh. Orgasms, though? Mm. Yes.”
22/Female/Asexual lesbian
“I like the idea of incest role-play with an older man who dominates me and uses me as his personal toy. I like the idea of him humiliating me or sharing me with his friends.”
34/Male/Straight
“My fantasy is living in a secluded cottage in the middle of a forest. Then one day, a hot muscular grey-haired lumberjack (40 or 50-something years old) comes to my cottage. We will first have some hot drinks and talk by the fireplace. We will get to know each other, but it will take few days. Then after that we will have a week of intense steamy passionate sex everywhere: on my wooden bed, on the sofa in front of the fireplace, outside in the forest, etc. My favorite one will be when he ties me to a tree trunk and have some bondage sex.”
—24/Female/Heterosexual
“Boyfriend spanks me bare-bottomed over his knee in a public park where someone could potentially walk by, then fingers/teases me until orgasm. I go crazy over the idea of public humiliation/being caught. Would send me over the edge if someone stopped and watched.”
—25/Female/Straight
“I want to be pleasured by four big-breasted, big-assed women who are extremely sexually gifted. All of them focusing on me. I know it’s selfish, but it’s my fantasy, right?”
—32/Male/Straight
“One of my biggest fantasies involves my fiancé taking me out on a fancy date and teasing me all throughout the night, whispering in my ear how much he wants to fuck me and reaching under my skirt at the dinner table. By the end of the night, we would be so desperate to fuck each other that we wouldn’t even have time to get undressed before he would pull me on top of him, push my panties to the side, and let me ride him right there in the driver’s seat of his car in the parking lot.”
—23/Female/Straight
“I have always had this fantasy of being out hiking in the woods or a field, just like outdoors middle-of-nowhere type stuff, and her randomly just throwing me on the ground and fucking me hard. In the rain would be even more amazing.”
—22/Female/Gay
“I would cover a girl head-to-toe with loose glitter, a thick layer of it so you can’t see her skin under it, then smack her bum and jiggle her tits to watch the glitter fall off, meanwhile using a vibrator on myself with my free hand.”
—18/Female/Bisexual
“Being a hustler getting picked up by my partner as a john. For whatever reason the fantasy version of being an old-school streetwalker rent-boy has always appealed to me.”
—Pansexual/Genderfluid and transmasculine
“One of my best friends who is straight (maybe bi, we experimented a bit in our early teens) that I’ve had a crush on for 15+ years tells me he wants to leave his girlfriend for me and I turn him down and jerk off after he leaves. I don’t know why I’m more turned on by rejecting him than by going through with it.”
—26/Male/Gay
“Spending an entire day naked with my best male straight friend. Experimenting sexually with each other. Giving each other pleasure leaving nothing untouched.”
—60/Male/Straight
“To have sex with someone who is nine months pregnant with twins. The bigger the better.”
19/Female/Gay
“My biggest fantasy is to visit a robot sex place. I want to be fucked by a dildo machine, and have vibration on my clit and have nipple stimulation at the same time. I want to be licked by those tongue robot things. I want a dildo machine in my ass and in my vagina. I saw stuff like this for the first time when I was watching porn in middle school. It was a girl who got tied up and bent over and fucked in her ass and pussy with having nipple suckers on. She even said she had never had such hard orgasms or so many in her life. I have basically thought about it every day since then, so now it has to be a thing.”
—18/Female/Bisexual
“It’s called ‘macrophilia.’ The first time I ever remember being aroused as a kid was watching the old Gulliver’s Travels movie. I fantasize almost exclusively about having sex with impossibly tall men — eight to ten feet tall or so — but I compromise in reality by only dating men who are at least a foot taller than me.”
—25/Female/Straight
“My biggest fantasy involves me coming home really late. My wife is already asleep when I get home so I quietly go into the bedroom, sneak under the sheets, pull her panties aside, and go down on her. As she wakes up, she runs her hands into my hair. After she orgasms (maybe a couple of times), she takes her hands off of my head to tell me that she’s done. I climb out from under the sheets and fall asleep next to her without a single word being spoken.”
—30/Male/Straight
“I am in a college class and it’s about human anatomy. The subject of the day is reproductive anatomy. So the professor uses me for a demo. He makes me strop and sit on his desk with my legs open. He then goes through each part of the female anatomy and then proceeds to go into a sort of sexuality lesson and starts to pleasure me in front of the entire class. Other students are asked to come up for closer views and to copy what he is doing. You can imagine where it goes from there.”
—24/Female/Straight
“Since I was pretty young I’ve always fantasized about sex with an amorphous blob that could extrude whatever size/shape/number of tentacles I wanted. Like something that could read my mind, do what I wanted, and I don’t know, like, feed off the sexual energy or something. Like a sexy, sexy symbiotic relationship!”
—37/Cis female/Pansexual
“Don’t judge please, but I have always wanted to fuck Putin. Preferably on a balcony. Definitely not telling a soul.”
—18/Female/Pansexual
