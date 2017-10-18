21 Self-Care Tips Sexual Assault Survivors Might Need Right Now

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community how they're taking care of themselves as stories of sexual assault and harassment flood the media.

Between ongoing coverage of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein and people coming forward on social media with their own stories of sexual assault and harassment, you might need to take extra care of your mental health right now. Here's what has helped some of our readers.

Remember: These aren't meant to be medical recommendations, but they're tactics that have worked for others and might work for you, too. Be sure to work with a professional to find the best methods for you.