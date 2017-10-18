21 Self-Care Tips Sexual Assault Survivors Might Need Right Now

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community how they're taking care of themselves as stories of sexual assault and harassment flood the media.
Between ongoing coverage of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein and people coming forward on social media with their own stories of sexual assault and harassment, you might need to take extra care of your mental health right now. Here's what has helped some of our readers.
Remember: These aren't meant to be medical recommendations, but they're tactics that have worked for others and might work for you, too. Be sure to work with a professional to find the best methods for you.
1. Bookmark some happy and distracting things to scroll through so you have a quick escape from the news.
2. Don't feel pressured to share your story if you're not ready.
3. Watch a revenge flick, horror movie, or just something with a badass protagonist — whatever you think would be cathartic.
4. Or read or watch something super romantic, cheesy, or feel-good to make you feel okay about the world again.
5. Let out some anger in a kickboxing class.
6. Engage your senses in a way that directly distracts you from a trigger — like wrapping a blanket around you when you're dealing with memories of when someone touched you against your will.
7. Stop forcing yourself to wear a brave face, and feel your emotions instead.
8. Download an app that will help you look after yourself.
9. Ground yourself by writing out the things you're grateful for.
10. Love up on an animal friend.
11. Practice art therapy, like painting, drawing, sculpting, or whatever you find soothing.
12. Stay on top of your therapy appointments — or start therapy in the first place.
13. Take a dance class.
14. Look up some badass and empowering slam poetry.
15. Lean on your loved ones.
16. Look for a safe haven in unexpected places where you don't have to worry about triggers.
17. Keep busy and get out of the house, whether with friends, hobbies, or even just errands.
18. Have a check-in session with yourself.
19. Spend time cooking comfort food.
20. Find a support group or create an informal one yourself.
21. Just... avoid the news for awhile.
If you need to talk to someone immediately, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. Suicide helplines outside the US can be found here.
Note: Responses have been edited for clarity and length.