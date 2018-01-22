We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community about the things that annoy them the most in fanfiction sex scenes. Here are the worst offenders.

AND BEFORE YOU GET MAD, fanfiction is in many ways leaps and bounds ahead of, say, the way sex is portrayed in some TV shows and movies. I've read some incredible fic that was realistic AND hot, so I'm not a naysayer. THAT SAID, there are a lot of time-honored and cringey tropes that pop up time and again, AND I WANT TO LAUGH ABOUT THEM.