My girlfriend's dog (like many mutts) really loved the "scent" of her neither regions. Chewing on underwear, rooting around in the bathroom garbage — you get the picture.

One night, we were in missionary position with her legs up on my shoulders. Just as we were both in the throes of orgasm, her dog, who had apparently snuck up on the bed, jammed his cold little nose right up between my cheeks as I was finishing.

The dog and I never spoke of this event but I always felt him looking at me with a little too much affection after that fated night.

