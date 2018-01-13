 back to top
Health

Literally 329 Things That Will Make Living With Depression A Little Easier

Because it can REALLY SUCK.

Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you're dealing with depression, there might be a time where you want to supplement your chosen treatments with self-care, feel less alone, or just use all the help you can get. Well, we have a *bunch* of posts from people who really know what they're talking about.

Some of those people are therapists and psychologists. Others are people dealing with depression who can tell you firsthand what worked for them. We've written a lot of depression content over the years — both helpful and feelsy — so we decided to pull a few gems together in one list.

1. For when you want tips from people who know what you're going through.

Sometimes, the little things really do help. BuzzFeed Community members with depression shared the tiny things they do to keep it at bay. Read 43 Small Things People With Depression Do Every Day To Feel Good for ways to supplement your professional treatment.

Example tip: "One of the coping skills I use with my bipolar depression is to take five minutes and make someone else's day better. Uplifting another person instantly makes you feel better. You never know what someone else is going through, so a smile, compliment, or act of kindness can go a long way on both ends." —prncesskristyn

2. For when you're having a hard time finding the perfect therapist.

Finding a therapist is one thing, finding *the* therapist who you really get along with is a whole other ballgame. Read 26 Tips That Will Make Finding A Therapist Less Miserable for tips from experts *and* BuzzFeed readers on how to find your perfect match.

Example tip: Treat it like dating and get mentally prepared to see a couple of ~potential therapists~ before finding The One.

3. For when you're looking for a show to watch because you're feeling low.

Because, hey, sometimes you just need to burrito up and watch some comfort TV. Take a look at 34 TV Shows That Helped People During Their Depression — it's full of options.

Examples include Master of None, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Parks and Rec, and many more.

4. For when you want to use humor to cope and feel less alone in your struggles.

Depression may be a serious illness, but tbh, sometimes turning your struggle into something humorous helps you connect with people who feel the same way. Check out 27 Tumblr Posts You'll Only Get If You Have Depression and you'll definitely feel seen.

5. For when you want to work out to feel better, but it feels a little impossible.

When you're dealing with depression, exercise is a great way to alleviate some of your symptoms — but actually doing it can feel like a herculean task. Read 23 Not-Overwhelming Ways To Work Out When You're Depressed for tips from BuzzFeed readers.

Example tip: "I write a letter to myself when I feel really good because I've been eating healthy and exercising. I remind myself that all I need to do is go to the grocery store and pop in a workout DVD to get my endorphins flowing." —Amanda Turner

6. For when you know eating healthy helps you feel better, but you need tips on how to actually do that.

Eating well when you're depressed is no simple task, even when it does help. Read 17 Not-Overwhelming Ways To Eat Healthy When You're Depressed for tips from BuzzFeed readers on how they approach food and nutrition while dealing with depression.

Example tip: "When you are in a period when your depression is more manageable, cook as much food as you can that freezes, then portion it out in ziplock bags, mason jars, and tupperware. Pasta, soup, pulled pork/chicken, black beans, etc. all freeze really well, and when you are in a low period and have no energy, just pull it out of the freezer and microwave it." —Kristina Tobin

7. For when your depression includes battling the desire to self-harm.

Not everyone with depression self-harms, but some do. You'll find lots of tips from BuzzFeed readers who've been there in 38 People Share What Helped Them Resist The Urge To Self-Harm.

Example tip: "I started sewing whenever I felt the urge to self-harm. Some people could find the needle triggering but I decided that I needed to turn something that had been destructive into something that could be creative." —Anonymous

8. For when you want to get organized about looking after yourself.

Bullet journals are amazing for tracking tasks, thoughts, activities, and life events, so they lend themselves really well to recording info about your mental health, which can help it feel more manageable. Here's How To Use A Bullet Journal For Better Mental Health is a great place to start.

Example tips include creating a tracker to keep track of your medication and its affects or using it to debrief after therapy.

9. For when you're in college and need advice from someone who has been there.

Depression is becoming more common on college campuses, but that doesn't make it any easier to deal with. Read 13 Things I Wish I Knew About Depression Before Going To College for things that are *so* helpful to keep in mind while you're dealing with depression in college.

Example tip: "Problems are much easier to deal with when you’re not hungover. Alcohol abuse is prevalent in college and drinking can worsen the symptoms of depression. Trust me, numbing your feelings with alcohol is only going to leave you with a hangover and more problems to deal with when you wake up." —Delaney Strunk

10. For when you're dating someone and want to give them a cheat sheet for how to be there for you.

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to share their best advice when dating someone with depression, and rounded up their thoughtful tips in 19 Things People With Depression Want You To Know When You're Dating Them — in case you need a post to spell things out for a partner so you don't have to.

Example tip: "Don't try to be the 'fix' for their depression. They probably aren't looking for a fix... just support and understanding." —Katie Holzhause

11. For when you want to use your creativity as self-care, but need inspiration.

Sometimes, creating things — even something small — can help lighten the weight of depression, even if it's just a bit. Read 24 Creative Ways To Channel Depression Or Anxiety to see the wonderful things BuzzFeed readers have made while depressed.

Example ideas include self-portrait photography, candle-making, and designing your dream house.

12. For when you're thinking about starting medication but are feeling a little nervous.

There are a lot of annoying misconceptions out there about antidepressants, which can turn a lot of people away from getting the help they need. Read 16 Things No One Tells You About Taking Antidepressants for information straight from people who have been there.

Example: "Before I took them I felt like I was living under a wet blanket that I couldn't lift no matter how hard I tried. Once the antidepressants started working, I vividly remember thinking, 'Oh, these are what emotions are!' Antidepressants help me have 'normal' moods. That means I experience the full range of emotions, from good to bad. I just have more control over them now." —courtneyd7

13. For when you're looking for something powerful or helpful to read.

From self-help books to childhood favorites, BuzzFeed readers shared what books were invaluable to them in 33 Powerful Books That Can Help With Your Depression.

Examples include the Harry Potter series, Yes Please by Amy Poehler, The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath, and many more.

14. For when everything feels overwhelming and you need help practicing basic self-care.

For some people, self-care means something ~luxurious and indulgent~ but for many people with depression, self-care is just trying to take care of yourself in little necessary ways. Read 15 Easy Things You Can Do That Will Help When You Feel Like Shit for a reminder of things that can make a big difference when you're in a bad place.

Example tips include getting a drink of water, changing your clothes, and accomplishing something tiny.

To learn more about depression, check out the resources at the National Institute of Mental Health.

And if you need to talk to someone immediately, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and/or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. Suicide helplines outside the US can be found here.

