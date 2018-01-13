Literally 329 Things That Will Make Living With Depression A Little Easier

Sometimes, the little things really do help. BuzzFeed Community members with depression shared the tiny things they do to keep it at bay. Read 43 Small Things People With Depression Do Every Day To Feel Good for ways to supplement your professional treatment.

Example tip: "One of the coping skills I use with my bipolar depression is to take five minutes and make someone else's day better. Uplifting another person instantly makes you feel better. You never know what someone else is going through, so a smile, compliment, or act of kindness can go a long way on both ends." —prncesskristyn