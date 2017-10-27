 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Trending
Health

37 Menstrual Cup Tips From People Who Actually Use Them

TRIM THE STEM.

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share their best tips for how to use a menstrual cup, and oh my god, they're about to change your life.

@plannedparenthood / Via Instagram: @plannedparenthood

1. First of all, don't be discouraged if it takes you several periods to really ~master~ your technique.

"Honestly, the first and most important thing to remember when dealing with a menstrual cup is simply to be patient! It's easy to get frustrated and give up on the cup if it doesn't work for you the way you expected the very first time, but give yourself the time to learn how the cup works with your particular body and shape."—carolinei4e0fa323b Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
WNBA / Via giphy.com

"Honestly, the first and most important thing to remember when dealing with a menstrual cup is simply to be patient! It's easy to get frustrated and give up on the cup if it doesn't work for you the way you expected the very first time, but give yourself the time to learn how the cup works with your particular body and shape."

carolinei4e0fa323b

2. Leave yourself loooots of time to put it in the first time you try it.

"DO NOT attempt to put it in the first time when you have somewhere to be. Bonus if it's a day you're just at home. If there's any mishaps you don't have to deal with them in public or even worse, at work."—zoer48c959dcd Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
TBS / Via giphy.com

"DO NOT attempt to put it in the first time when you have somewhere to be. Bonus if it's a day you're just at home. If there's any mishaps you don't have to deal with them in public or even worse, at work."

zoer48c959dcd

ADVERTISEMENT

3. To get the right fit, be ready to get up in your own business.

"I insert it, then feel all the way around the edge of the cup and make any adjustments to make sure it's covering my cervix, then twist it around a bit to make sure it's sealed. I'm making it sound harder than it is — this takes like 10 seconds — but you have to be prepared for a lot of self-intimacy."—svf8528 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

"I insert it, then feel all the way around the edge of the cup and make any adjustments to make sure it's covering my cervix, then twist it around a bit to make sure it's sealed. I'm making it sound harder than it is — this takes like 10 seconds — but you have to be prepared for a lot of self-intimacy."

svf8528

4. Not all cups are created equal, so do your research and try out different brands.

"Take a quiz to find a cup that will work for you. I used a Diva Cup initially and it didn't work for me at all. Years later I found and took this quiz; it recommended the Lena Sensitive Small, which worked for me immediately."—svf8528
http://@weiyi.yeh / Via instagram.com

"Take a quiz to find a cup that will work for you. I used a Diva Cup initially and it didn't work for me at all. Years later I found and took this quiz; it recommended the Lena Sensitive Small, which worked for me immediately."

svf8528

5. Relax when you're putting it in.

"Things will go so much better if you're relaxed. It can be really frustrating in the beginning, but it will not work if you arent relaxed and patient with yourself."—adrianajaec Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Bravo

"Things will go so much better if you're relaxed. It can be really frustrating in the beginning, but it will not work if you arent relaxed and patient with yourself."

adrianajaec

6. And DON'T PANIC when you can't get it out.

"When it gets stuck the first time (it will) don't panic!! Get in the shower, and reach in with a finger and break the seal by pushing on the cup near the rim. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD DON'T JUST PULL IT OUT. THE SUCTION WILL HURT LIKE HELL."—e437450e52 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX / Via giphy.com

"When it gets stuck the first time (it will) don't panic!! Get in the shower, and reach in with a finger and break the seal by pushing on the cup near the rim. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD DON'T JUST PULL IT OUT. THE SUCTION WILL HURT LIKE HELL."

e437450e52

7. The sizing guidelines aren't always correct, so try different ones if something doesn't feel right.

"The sizing isn't 100% fool-proof. I'm 37 years old, no kids. I wear the smaller size, even though I should wear the larger by their guideline. If you're having leaks throughout the day, you might need to try the other size."—sarahb32 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX / Via giphy.com

"The sizing isn't 100% fool-proof. I'm 37 years old, no kids. I wear the smaller size, even though I should wear the larger by their guideline. If you're having leaks throughout the day, you might need to try the other size."

sarahb32

ADVERTISEMENT

8. When you're a beginner, try going into a full squat to insert it.

"I found it helped me relax and open up my pelvis so I could slide that puppy in."—puddingapplesauce Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. / Via gifsgallery.com

"I found it helped me relax and open up my pelvis so I could slide that puppy in."

puddingapplesauce

9. Or try with your foot on the toilet.

—mirandaw5 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
New Line Cinema / Via giphy.com

mirandaw5

10. Just accept you're gonna get your hands a little bloody.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com / Via giphy.com

"Yes, you're going to get your hands a bit dirty, just like you do when you use a pad or a tampon, or wipe pee or poop. Just wash your hands well afterwards."

km86

11. Run warm water over it before you insert it.

—mimsr2 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
reddit.com

mimsr2

12. Or use coconut oil to lubricate the cup.

View this post on

kianas4aa9b5dab

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Until you get comfortable taking it out, squat over an old towel or the toilet when you do it. Because spillage.

—taylork45a20ebff Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV / Via ambermay32.tumblr.com

taylork45a20ebff

14. Remove and insert it in the shower to make washing it out and cleanup a lot easier.

—kellyf40349806e Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox / Via rebloggy.com

kellyf40349806e

15. Try different folding methods for insertion.

"Once you figure out the right technique for folding it, it's a piece of cake. I tried several different types of folds before I found one that allowed me to comfortably insert the cup as well as allowed the cup to open/seal properly once inserted."—nikkis4506283b5
pistachioproject.com

"Once you figure out the right technique for folding it, it's a piece of cake. I tried several different types of folds before I found one that allowed me to comfortably insert the cup as well as allowed the cup to open/seal properly once inserted."

nikkis4506283b5

16. When it's suctioned or "sealed" properly, you'll probably ~feel it~.

"SUCTION IS ESSENTIAL. It can be three feet up there but if it didn’t make that suction pop sound/feeling, you are gonna end up with a leakage."—brookesmiles
SBT / Via Twitter: @brilho_luanS

"SUCTION IS ESSENTIAL. It can be three feet up there but if it didn’t make that suction pop sound/feeling, you are gonna end up with a leakage."

brookesmiles

17. To get that seal, try inserting it slightly more than you think you need to, then pull it down.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

meganm4294f31e3

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Or insert it, twist it, and push gently.

"It took me about three months to perfect a seal."—heartsmoney Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX / Via tenor.com

"It took me about three months to perfect a seal."

heartsmoney

19. If you have trouble twisting it once it's inserted, try putting your finger around the edge of the rim to create the seal.

—nathalyg4ce0f73fb Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

nathalyg4ce0f73fb

20. Test the seal by giving it a tug or bearing down with your pelvic muscles. If it moves easily, it WILL LEAK.

"If it stays put you're golden."—sarahalarid93 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. / Via bidonica.tumblr.com

"If it stays put you're golden."

sarahalarid93

21. If you feel like you have a UTI, it's probably not inserted high enough.

"My second time inserting it after the first dump, I stood up and felt like I had to pee but couldn’t get anything out. Fast forward four hours of me grimacing around my house, I finally took it out and tried again. Turns out it was pressing against my urethra so hard that my urine couldn’t get down the tube!"—tiffanim4d4cadbbd Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / Via sweetmickeymerch.tumblr.com

"My second time inserting it after the first dump, I stood up and felt like I had to pee but couldn’t get anything out. Fast forward four hours of me grimacing around my house, I finally took it out and tried again. Turns out it was pressing against my urethra so hard that my urine couldn’t get down the tube!"

tiffanim4d4cadbbd

22. To take it out, give it a gentle squeeze and a light twist.

—tierac Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed / Via giphy.com

tierac

ADVERTISEMENT

23. Whatever removal method you try, make SURE to break the seal somehow, whether by squeezing it or sticking your finger around the rim.

"The first time I didn’t pinch hard enough and it felt like I was ripping my insides out!"—katc4f2656a7b
Twitter: @jawboneknife

"The first time I didn’t pinch hard enough and it felt like I was ripping my insides out!"

katc4f2656a7b

24. If it hurts or is uncomfortable, take it out and re-insert it.

"Of course you're going to feel it and be aware that it's there, but if there is any pain or discomfort, it's probably not in right and is gonna leak. Take it out and try again."—rhiannonberkemeiers Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Logo TV / Via giphy.com

"Of course you're going to feel it and be aware that it's there, but if there is any pain or discomfort, it's probably not in right and is gonna leak. Take it out and try again."

rhiannonberkemeiers

25. If you're inserting it correctly but still feeling discomfort, try trimming the stem.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"Best decision I made and you definitely will be able to still take it out with no problem."

erine4a04779e8

26. Keep a pack of flushable wipes or a bottle of water with you to make cleaning the cup and your hands a lot easier.

"Public restrooms are usually not Diva Cup friendly so help yourself out and plan ahead!"—mackenzib4862a9cc9
Twitter: @bb_sparkle

"Public restrooms are usually not Diva Cup friendly so help yourself out and plan ahead!"

mackenzib4862a9cc9

27. Leaks are gonna happen as you get used to it, so wear a liner until you feel confident.

—emilyn4d26a29bf Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV / Via mtvstyle.tumblr.com

emilyn4d26a29bf

28. Or double up with menstrual underwear if you're nervous.

"Invest in a couple pairs of menstrual underwear. I tried them on their own and they didn’t work with my body, but they work GREAT as backup for my cup on really heavy days or days when I seriously can’t have a leak. Much comfier than a back up pad."—jessc10 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Sarah Burton / Buzzfeed / Via buzzfeed.com

"Invest in a couple pairs of menstrual underwear. I tried them on their own and they didn’t work with my body, but they work GREAT as backup for my cup on really heavy days or days when I seriously can’t have a leak. Much comfier than a back up pad."

jessc10

29. Things like jumping, sneezing and pooping might cause slippage, so don’t be afraid to readjust it when you go to the bathroom.

—sarahm46a7cbcdf Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Apatow Productions / Via reactiongifs.com

sarahm46a7cbcdf

30. Try turning it inside out.

menstrual-cups.livejournal.com

"When I first got my Diva Cup, I always felt like it was going to fall out of me, especially when I was running or doing other exercise. But a friend told me to turn it inside out, and now it's completely comfortable! It's literally so comfortable that I have forgotten that I'm wearing it."

starggg

31. Don't leave it in too long because it WILL start to smell.

"DONT TRY TO LEAVE IT IN FOR MORE THAN 24 HOURS. IT SMELLS AWFUL! But some vinegar and a good boil should take care of that for you!"—emkel14 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
SNL Studios / Via giphy.com

"DONT TRY TO LEAVE IT IN FOR MORE THAN 24 HOURS. IT SMELLS AWFUL! But some vinegar and a good boil should take care of that for you!"

emkel14

32. Trim your nails.

"I learned my lesson the first few times when I scratched the inside of my vagina."—judithc454604dea Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV / Via mtvuk.tumblr.com

"I learned my lesson the first few times when I scratched the inside of my vagina."

judithc454604dea

33. Or, if you don't want to, try wrapping a bit of toilet paper around your fingers.

"I wish I knew that having long and/or pointy nails can be dangerous when trying to pull it out! I suffered through lots of pinching and stabbing until I realized that wrapping a piece of toilet paper around my fingers gave me the grip and protection I needed."—nixiet Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

"I wish I knew that having long and/or pointy nails can be dangerous when trying to pull it out! I suffered through lots of pinching and stabbing until I realized that wrapping a piece of toilet paper around my fingers gave me the grip and protection I needed."

nixiet

34. Consider taking it out before pooping because, well, pushing.

—Bianca Barrera, Facebook Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

—Bianca Barrera, Facebook

35. Watch YouTube tutorials on how to insert and remove it.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"Watching tutorials on how to get it up there was so much more helpful than the instructions it came with."

lizzkd

36. Eventually you might get a feel for how full it is.

"Your vagina is pretty smart and once you get used to the feel of the cup you can actually feel it's weight. I've overflowed mine before unfortunately so I can tell when it gets heavy and is getting close. It might take a little while to notice but once you get a feel for how much is in there you don't have to check it like pads or replace it like tampons."—justineh4c2cc065d
Twitter: @twistedsolo

"Your vagina is pretty smart and once you get used to the feel of the cup you can actually feel it's weight. I've overflowed mine before unfortunately so I can tell when it gets heavy and is getting close. It might take a little while to notice but once you get a feel for how much is in there you don't have to check it like pads or replace it like tampons."

justineh4c2cc065d

37. Lastly, smile because you may never go back to your tampon or pad ways.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"I promise you, the investment and cleaning will be so worth it! I am never going back to tampons or pads again."

jabbathefluff

Want to be featured on BuzzFeed? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With Health

ADVERTISEMENT

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss