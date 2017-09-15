 back to top
Health

10 Masturbation "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible To Answer

Never masturbate again or masturbate five times a day...forever?

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. Would you rather...

    MANJUNATH KIRAN / Getty Images
    Never masturbate to porn again
    Only be allowed to masturbate to porn parodies such as Star Wars and Game of Thrones

10 Masturbation "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible To Answer

1. Would you rather...
  1.  
    vote votes
    Never masturbate to porn again
  2.  
    vote votes
    Only be allowed to masturbate to porn parodies such as Star Wars and Game of Thrones
  2. Would you rather...

    SIphotography / Getty Images
    Your parents walk in on you while you're masturbating
    Accidentally dial your boss while you're masturbating

10 Masturbation "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible To Answer

2. Would you rather...
  1.  
    vote votes
    Your parents walk in on you while you're masturbating
  2.  
    vote votes
    Accidentally dial your boss while you're masturbating
  3. Would you rather...

    denisk0 / Getty Images
    Never get to use sex toys again
    Have to use household objects every time you masturbated

10 Masturbation "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible To Answer

3. Would you rather...
  1.  
    vote votes
    Never get to use sex toys again
  2.  
    vote votes
    Have to use household objects every time you masturbated
  4. Would you rather...

    amazingmikael / Getty Images
    Find out your roommate can always hear you masturbating so you can learn how to be quiet already
    Remain blissfully ignorant to the fact that your roommate can definitely always hear you masturbating and carry on as usual

10 Masturbation "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible To Answer

4. Would you rather...
  1.  
    vote votes
    Find out your roommate can always hear you masturbating so you can learn how to be quiet already
  2.  
    vote votes
    Remain blissfully ignorant to the fact that your roommate can definitely always hear you masturbating and carry on as usual
  5. Would you rather...

    IPGGutenbergUKLtd / Getty Images
    Have your vibrator die right as you're about to come
    Have someone knock on the door right as you're about to come

10 Masturbation "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible To Answer

5. Would you rather...
  1.  
    vote votes
    Have your vibrator die right as you're about to come
  2.  
    vote votes
    Have someone knock on the door right as you're about to come
  6. Would you rather...

    Thomas Demarczyk / Getty Images
    Never masturbate again
    Have to masturbate five times a day, every day, forever

10 Masturbation "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible To Answer

6. Would you rather...
  1.  
    vote votes
    Never masturbate again
  2.  
    vote votes
    Have to masturbate five times a day, every day, forever
  7. Would you rather...

    sc0rpi0nce / Getty Images
    Never use lube/lotion while masturbating again
    Spill a ridiculous amount of lube/lotion every single time you masturbate no matter where you are

10 Masturbation "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible To Answer

7. Would you rather...
  1.  
    vote votes
    Never use lube/lotion while masturbating again
  2.  
    vote votes
    Spill a ridiculous amount of lube/lotion every single time you masturbate no matter where you are
  8. Would you rather...

    sc0rpi0nce / Getty Images
    Have to announce on Facebook or Twitter every time you're about to masturbate
    Post audio of a masturbation session one time

10 Masturbation "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible To Answer

8. Would you rather...
  1.  
    vote votes
    Have to announce on Facebook or Twitter every time you're about to masturbate
  2.  
    vote votes
    Post audio of a masturbation session one time
  9. Would you rather...

    JazzIRT / Getty Images
    Have to go to the emergency room for an embarrassing masturbation-related injury with no lasting physical consequences
    Have an unrelated injury that prevented you from masturbating for a month

10 Masturbation "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible To Answer

9. Would you rather...
  1.  
    vote votes
    Have to go to the emergency room for an embarrassing masturbation-related injury with no lasting physical consequences
  2.  
    vote votes
    Have an unrelated injury that prevented you from masturbating for a month
  10. Would you rather...

    berkay / Getty Images
    Get paid $1,000,000 to never masturbate again
    Get paid $100 every time you masturbate

10 Masturbation "Would You Rather" Questions That Are Impossible To Answer

10. Would you rather...
  1.  
    vote votes
    Get paid $1,000,000 to never masturbate again
  2.  
    vote votes
    Get paid $100 every time you masturbate
