Note: This submission includes content about self-harm and suicidal ideation.

"This is my baby girl Shelby Belle. I have been diagnosed with major depressive disorder, an anxiety disorder, ADD, psychosis, and suicidal ideation. I also self harm. Every day is hard. If I didn't have her, I would be in some dark casket 10 feet below the ground in fancy clothes and my organs divided between other people who need them. She is my emotional support dog, a candidate to be a psychiatric service dog for me, and a therapy dog-in-training. She helps me through anxiety attacks by licking my hands and face and nudging me and cuddling me. She gives me a huge reason as to why I need to remain on this earth. She guides me through my psychotic episodes and brings me back to reality. I could not be more grateful for my $35 rescue mutt.

She has taught me that life is better than my mental illnesses tell me and that I am to keep fighting. Not only does she do all this, but she inspires me and reminds me to stick to my favorite coping strategies, such as photography, drawing, and exercise. As you can tell, she is by far my favorite subject. I would be nowhere without this dog."

—cameronl43677139a