55 Jokes About Anxiety That Will Hit Too Close To Home
“Fashionably late? More like anxiously early.”
By the way: Humor is a great way for a lot of people to cope with their anxiety, but if you found a lot of things in this post a little too relatable, you might want to look into ways to take care of yourself. SO, here are some quick resources:
- You learn more about starting therapy here, since pretty much everyone can benefit from talking to a professional.
- You can learn more about anxiety disorders here.
- Here are little ways to be less anxious to be less general and here are some self-care tips.
- And if you need to talk to someone immediately, the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. A list of international suicide hotlines can be found here.
