Health

55 Jokes About Anxiety That Will Hit Too Close To Home

“Fashionably late? More like anxiously early.”

Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter
1.

onlytwitterpics.tumblr.com / Via Facebook: BuzzFeedHealth
2.

yavn.tumblr.com
3.

@mytherapistsays / Via instagram.com
4.

onderon.tumblr.com
5.

thedailylaughs.tumblr.com
6.

bevsi.tumblr.com
7.

@LADbible / Via instagram.com
8.

jvedi.tumblr.com
9.

onlytwitterpics.tumblr.com / Via Facebook: BuzzFeedHealth
10.

yroxis.tumblr.com
11.

onlytwitterpics.tumblr.com
12.

Twitter: @marisuh_x
13.

anabundanceofstilinskis.tumblr.com
14.

Twitter: @WholesomeMeme
15.

taur.tumblr.com
16.

Twitter: @GentlemanVow
17.

okcreepsters.tumblr.com
18.

Lara Parker / BuzzFeed
19.

@thedryginger / Via instagram.com
20.

@weareallmemes / Via instagram.com
21.

enlargers.tumblr.com
22.

Twitter: @iQuoteComedy
23.

youtube.com / Via BuzzFeed Health
24.

MTV / Via Facebook: BuzzFeedObsessed
25.

imgflip.com / Via BuzzFeed Health
26.

theneurotypicals.tumblr.com
27.

Twitter: @FreddyAmazin
28.

imgur.com
29.

@prophetremy / Via Twitter: @sadgorldiaries
30.

Twitter: @umsassy
31.

Twitter: @jonnysun
32.

onlytwitterpics.tumblr.com
33.

New Line Cinema / ommanyte.tumblr.com / Via BuzzFeed Health
34.

@mattapooh / Via instagram.com
35.

@nachogrrrrl / Via instagram.com
36.

@gothcarrot / Via rhoswen-vihjalmsdottir.tumblr.com
37.

FX / Via BuzzFeed Health
38.

onlytwitterpics.tumblr.com / Via Facebook: BuzzFeedHealth
39.

Twitter: @sunprince / Via Facebook: BuzzFeedHealth
40.

onlytwitterpics.tumblr.com / Via Facebook: BuzzFeedHealth
41.

imgur.com / Via BuzzFeed Health
42.

onlytwitterpics.tumblr.com / Via Facebook: BuzzfeedCommunity
43.

Twitter: @erinchack
44.

Twitter: @wayansjr
45.

beasthenshin.tumblr.com
46.

garbage-dono.tumblr.com
47.

Twitter: @sebastianstans / Via BuzzFeed Health
48.

@trill_linaa / Via Facebook: BuzzfeedCommunity
49.

krabby-kronicle.tumblr.com / Via Facebook: BuzzfeedCommunity
50.

Twitter: @chanelpuke
51.
https://unlovde.tumblr.com/post/109151780613

52.

UPN / rebloggy.com / Via BuzzFeed Health
53.

BBC / cheezely123.tumblr.com / Via BuzzFeed Health
54.

haineki.tumblr.com
55.

Twitter: @georgeresch

By the way: Humor is a great way for a lot of people to cope with their anxiety, but if you found a lot of things in this post a little too relatable, you might want to look into ways to take care of yourself. SO, here are some quick resources:

  • You learn more about starting therapy here, since pretty much everyone can benefit from talking to a professional.
  • You can learn more about anxiety disorders here.
  • Here are little ways to be less anxious to be less general and here are some self-care tips.
  • And if you need to talk to someone immediately, the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. A list of international suicide hotlines can be found here.

