 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Black History Month Winter Olympics Trending
Health

Here's How To Sext Without Feeling Like An Idiot

First of all, NO UNSOLICITED DICK PICS.

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Sexting is one of those things you're just kind of expected to figure out as you go along, and it can be hard to know how to sext in a way that's *actually* sexy instead of cringey.

To help you out, we asked members of the BuzzFeed Community for their best sexting tips. Here's what they had to say about upping your game and avoiding some awkward conversations.

1. Questions are a good jumping off point, but don't be a dead-weight sexting partner who only asks questions and makes the other person do all the work.

—Anonymous
me.me

—Anonymous

Advertisement

2. Start by talking about the last time you guys had sex or some particularly hot memory.

It's an easy way to get things going. A casual "Remember how hot last night was?" goes a long way. —Anonymous Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX / Via gifsgallery.com

It's an easy way to get things going. A casual "Remember how hot last night was?" goes a long way.

—Anonymous

3. And don't skimp on the details!

Tell me exactly where your hands, lips, etc. are gonna go, and what they’re gonna do.—brandis451860280
sextybits.tumblr.com

Tell me exactly where your hands, lips, etc. are gonna go, and what they’re gonna do.

brandis451860280

4. Ease into it. Sexting needs foreplay too.

Don’t start a sext by jumping in headfirst. Start slow. Foreplay is important even in the imaginary world.—vgracet Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Comedy Central / Twitter: @SexualGif

Don’t start a sext by jumping in headfirst. Start slow. Foreplay is important even in the imaginary world.

vgracet

5. Take all the necessary precautions for sending ~nudez~.

Never show your face. Ever. Also, whenever you send a nude, consider putting a different watermark on the picture when you send one to a different person. That way, if it ever gets exposed or somehow ends up on social media, you know exactly who did it.—bre0610(Pssst, here's a guide to safely sending your nudes.) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures / Via buzzfeed.com

Never show your face. Ever. Also, whenever you send a nude, consider putting a different watermark on the picture when you send one to a different person. That way, if it ever gets exposed or somehow ends up on social media, you know exactly who did it.

bre0610

(Pssst, here's a guide to safely sending your nudes.)

6. And never send unsolicited nudes!!!

—simsf3
@str8boytexts / Via Twitter: @str8boytexts

simsf3

Advertisement

7. Use Boomerang to make sexy GIFs as a break from pics or videos.

The only thing better than a sexy video is a sexy GIF. Super fun. I call them sexy boom-booms, but that’s just me.—m4538111ef Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
imgur.com

The only thing better than a sexy video is a sexy GIF. Super fun. I call them sexy boom-booms, but that’s just me.

m4538111ef

8. Or send voice notes — in WhatsApp, for example — since it can be more intimate to hear each other's voices.

—ginaw4a043c22b
sleezed.tumblr.com

ginaw4a043c22b

9. Try replacing "want" with "need."

—mhbrown99q
kikoou.tumblr.com

mhbrown99q

10. Read erotica or NSFW fic to get ideas for how to write about sex.

It also can help you come up with roleplay ideas or fantasy scenarios. —travist42f3aa057
Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

It also can help you come up with roleplay ideas or fantasy scenarios.

travist42f3aa057

11. Ask your partner about the fantasies they have so you can weave them through your sexts.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Syfy / Via rebloggy.com

travist42f3aa057

Advertisement

12. Maybe don't spring something on your partner if you haven't talked about it before, especially if it's kinky or ~out there~.

My biggest sexting tip is to get to know what they like, so that when you're in the mood, your kinks don't put them off. Take three minutes to just ask them what they are into.—tiasanders
8888888boobmuffins.tumblr.com

My biggest sexting tip is to get to know what they like, so that when you're in the mood, your kinks don't put them off. Take three minutes to just ask them what they are into.

tiasanders

13. Reference the specific little things you know they like, not just things that turn *you* on, and they'll probably follow your lead.

That way you’ll be focusing on getting each other hot, while also getting turned on yourself. It’s not nearly as fun or enjoyable if each person is only talking about things that give them pleasure.—katieb4b6d4c808
tumblr.com

That way you’ll be focusing on getting each other hot, while also getting turned on yourself. It’s not nearly as fun or enjoyable if each person is only talking about things that give them pleasure.

katieb4b6d4c808

14. But also, don't pretend to be into something that you're not just for sexting purposes.

Do what YOU'RE into. Don't try to appeal to someone else. —allhailhailey03
CBS / Twitter: @rosepetalqueen

Do what YOU'RE into. Don't try to appeal to someone else.

allhailhailey03

15. Feel free to fudge the truth a bit, like saying you're naked when you're actually sitting around watching Netflix in sweats.

A girl can multitask! —Anonymous
FOX / @the_mermaid_lagoon / Via me.me

A girl can multitask!

—Anonymous

16. But also make an event of it if you want to. Like, go all in.

I really like to set the mood when I'm texting. Like, crawl into bed naked with a vibrator and my girl's sexts. I'm not above lighting a candle either. —Anonymous Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via octopussoir-.tumblr.com

I really like to set the mood when I'm texting. Like, crawl into bed naked with a vibrator and my girl's sexts. I'm not above lighting a candle either.

—Anonymous

Advertisement

17. Use language that you normally use already, otherwise it'll probably sound forced and take you out of it instead of ~feeling it~.

Don’t suddenly broaden your vocabulary.—kimw4758a2d79
sextybits.tumblr.com

Don’t suddenly broaden your vocabulary.

kimw4758a2d79

18. Go easy on the emojis.

One or two placed in the right situation? Yeah, okay, it can set the tone. But I really, really do not need every message punctuated with peaches, eggplants, and winky faces.—mollyt47e2ee7a1 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
dailydot.tumblr.com

One or two placed in the right situation? Yeah, okay, it can set the tone. But I really, really do not need every message punctuated with peaches, eggplants, and winky faces.

mollyt47e2ee7a1

19. Reread your texts before you send them, because typos can reeeally kill the mood.

Once I was having a pretty heated sexting convo. But once he said he couldn't wait to "duck me hard," it pretty much ended right there.—Angie, Facebook
rips-and-trips.tumblr.com

Once I was having a pretty heated sexting convo. But once he said he couldn't wait to "duck me hard," it pretty much ended right there.

—Angie, Facebook

20. Give lots of compliments, but make sure they're realistic.

Don't talk about what a huge dick he has if he doesn't have a huge dick, you know? It ruins the moment because it's obviously a lie. —Anonymous
ninini-ni.tumblr.com

Don't talk about what a huge dick he has if he doesn't have a huge dick, you know? It ruins the moment because it's obviously a lie.

—Anonymous

21. Beware of rereading your texts later when you're not ~in the mood~ anymore.

I have said some verrrry graphic things in the heat of the moment, and then the next day felt like I could die. Like, "Haiii, can I borrow your phone real quick so I can delete that shit I said?" Yikes.—gdbuzzfeed
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Twitter: @bryanlicious2

I have said some verrrry graphic things in the heat of the moment, and then the next day felt like I could die. Like, "Haiii, can I borrow your phone real quick so I can delete that shit I said?" Yikes.

gdbuzzfeed

22. And last but not least, always double-check who you're texting.

Trust me. I found that out the hard way.—allhailhailey03
imgur.com

Trust me. I found that out the hard way.

allhailhailey03

Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Want to be featured in similar BuzzFeed posts? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Health

Advertisement