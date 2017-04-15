How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

-
1. How often do you cry?Pretty much neverOnly when something bad happensAbout once or twice a weekAbout once or twice a monthI pretty much cry every day
2. Do you cry when you're angry or frustrated?Yup, all the timeEvery once in awhileNope, never
3. How about when you're happy?Yup, all the timeEvery once in awhileNope, never
4. How about when you're stressed or overwhelmed?Yup, all the timeEvery once in awhileNope, never
5. Do you ever cry for just, like, no reason?All the time, buddySure, it happensRarelyNever, I always know why I'm crying
6. If you had to pick ONE "crier" identity, what would it be?Angry crierEmbarrassed crierHappy crierStressed crierSeriously, I am an everything crier
7. Do movies, TV shows, and books make you cry?Yup, all the timeEvery once in awhile if it's really movingPretty rarely but it's been known to happenNever
8. Do you enjoy a good cry on public transit?Yes, it's so cathartic"Enjoy" might be too strong of a word, but it definitely has happenedWow no, that sounds terrible
9. How about a good ol' shower cry?Yes, shower cries are the bestIt's practical, I guessWhy would someone cry in the shower?
10. Where's the best place to cry?In bedIn the showerOn public transitIn your carIn a bathroom stallOut in nature somewhereIn someone else's armsAnywhere as long as I'm aloneSomewhere else that I'll tell you about in the comments because it's an amazing crying spot
11. How's your crying face?I'm kind of an ugly crier, tbhNot gonna lie, I look great when I'm cryingFine, I guess?I have no earthly clue
12. Does your skin get blotchy when you cry?YupSometimesNope
13. Are you a snotty crier or do you keep it pretty clean?So snottyPretty clean
14. Do you like to be comforted or left alone when you cry?ComfortedLeft aloneIt really depends
15. Are you comfortable crying in front of other people in the first place?Yeah, I don't mindIt's a little embarrassing, but whateverNo, not at all
16. Can you make yourself cry?Lol, yeah, easilyWith some effortNope
17. And finally, what are your ~feelings~ about crying in general?It's honestly the fucking worstEh, sometimes it's necessary but I don't LIKE itIt can be positive and cathartic sometimes, terrible othersI enjoy a good cry, tbh
vote votesI enjoy a good cry, tbh