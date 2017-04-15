Sections

Health

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

So how about that cathartic shower cry, huh?

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. How often do you cry?

    Pretty much never
    Only when something bad happens
    About once or twice a week
    About once or twice a month
    I pretty much cry every day

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

1. How often do you cry?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Pretty much never
  2.  
    vote votes
    Only when something bad happens
  3.  
    vote votes
    About once or twice a week
  4.  
    vote votes
    About once or twice a month
  5.  
    vote votes
    I pretty much cry every day
  2. Do you cry when you're angry or frustrated?

    Yup, all the time
    Every once in awhile
    Nope, never

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

2. Do you cry when you're angry or frustrated?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yup, all the time
  2.  
    vote votes
    Every once in awhile
  3.  
    vote votes
    Nope, never
Fox / Via giphy.com

  3. How about when you're happy?

    Yup, all the time
    Every once in awhile
    Nope, never

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

3. How about when you're happy?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yup, all the time
  2.  
    vote votes
    Every once in awhile
  3.  
    vote votes
    Nope, never
  4. How about when you're stressed or overwhelmed?

    Yup, all the time
    Every once in awhile
    Nope, never

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

4. How about when you're stressed or overwhelmed?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yup, all the time
  2.  
    vote votes
    Every once in awhile
  3.  
    vote votes
    Nope, never
reddit.com

  5. Do you ever cry for just, like, no reason?

    All the time, buddy
    Sure, it happens
    Rarely
    Never, I always know why I'm crying

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

5. Do you ever cry for just, like, no reason?
  1.  
    vote votes
    All the time, buddy
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sure, it happens
  3.  
    vote votes
    Rarely
  4.  
    vote votes
    Never, I always know why I'm crying
  6. If you had to pick ONE "crier" identity, what would it be?

    Angry crier
    Embarrassed crier
    Happy crier
    Stressed crier
    Seriously, I am an everything crier

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

6. If you had to pick ONE "crier" identity, what would it be?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Angry crier
  2.  
    vote votes
    Embarrassed crier
  3.  
    vote votes
    Happy crier
  4.  
    vote votes
    Stressed crier
  5.  
    vote votes
    Seriously, I am an everything crier
ABC / Via giphy.com

  7. Do movies, TV shows, and books make you cry?

    Yup, all the time
    Every once in awhile if it's really moving
    Pretty rarely but it's been known to happen
    Never

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

7. Do movies, TV shows, and books make you cry?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yup, all the time
  2.  
    vote votes
    Every once in awhile if it's really moving
  3.  
    vote votes
    Pretty rarely but it's been known to happen
  4.  
    vote votes
    Never
  8. Do you enjoy a good cry on public transit?

    Yes, it's so cathartic
    "Enjoy" might be too strong of a word, but it definitely has happened
    Wow no, that sounds terrible

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

8. Do you enjoy a good cry on public transit?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, it's so cathartic
  2.  
    vote votes
    "Enjoy" might be too strong of a word, but it definitely has happened
  3.  
    vote votes
    Wow no, that sounds terrible
  9. How about a good ol' shower cry?

    Yes, shower cries are the best
    It's practical, I guess
    Why would someone cry in the shower?

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

9. How about a good ol' shower cry?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, shower cries are the best
  2.  
    vote votes
    It's practical, I guess
  3.  
    vote votes
    Why would someone cry in the shower?
Hulu / Via giphy.com

  10. Where's the best place to cry?

    In bed
    In the shower
    On public transit
    In your car
    In a bathroom stall
    Out in nature somewhere
    In someone else's arms
    Anywhere as long as I'm alone
    Somewhere else that I'll tell you about in the comments because it's an amazing crying spot

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

10. Where's the best place to cry?
  1.  
    vote votes
    In bed
  2.  
    vote votes
    In the shower
  3.  
    vote votes
    On public transit
  4.  
    vote votes
    In your car
  5.  
    vote votes
    In a bathroom stall
  6.  
    vote votes
    Out in nature somewhere
  7.  
    vote votes
    In someone else's arms
  8.  
    vote votes
    Anywhere as long as I'm alone
  9.  
    vote votes
    Somewhere else that I'll tell you about in the comments because it's an amazing crying spot
  11. How's your crying face?

    I'm kind of an ugly crier, tbh
    Not gonna lie, I look great when I'm crying
    Fine, I guess?
    I have no earthly clue

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

11. How's your crying face?
  1.  
    vote votes
    I'm kind of an ugly crier, tbh
  2.  
    vote votes
    Not gonna lie, I look great when I'm crying
  3.  
    vote votes
    Fine, I guess?
  4.  
    vote votes
    I have no earthly clue
Fox / Via giphy.com

  12. Does your skin get blotchy when you cry?

    Yup
    Sometimes
    Nope

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

12. Does your skin get blotchy when you cry?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yup
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes
  3.  
    vote votes
    Nope
  13. Are you a snotty crier or do you keep it pretty clean?

    So snotty
    Pretty clean

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

13. Are you a snotty crier or do you keep it pretty clean?
  1.  
    vote votes
    So snotty
  2.  
    vote votes
    Pretty clean
Disney / Via reactiongifs.com

  14. Do you like to be comforted or left alone when you cry?

    Comforted
    Left alone
    It really depends

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

14. Do you like to be comforted or left alone when you cry?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Comforted
  2.  
    vote votes
    Left alone
  3.  
    vote votes
    It really depends
  15. Are you comfortable crying in front of other people in the first place?

    Yeah, I don't mind
    It's a little embarrassing, but whatever
    No, not at all

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

15. Are you comfortable crying in front of other people in the first place?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yeah, I don't mind
  2.  
    vote votes
    It's a little embarrassing, but whatever
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, not at all
The CW / Via buzzfeed.com

  16. Can you make yourself cry?

    Lol, yeah, easily
    With some effort
    Nope

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

16. Can you make yourself cry?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Lol, yeah, easily
  2.  
    vote votes
    With some effort
  3.  
    vote votes
    Nope
  17. And finally, what are your ~feelings~ about crying in general?

    It's honestly the fucking worst
    Eh, sometimes it's necessary but I don't LIKE it
    It can be positive and cathartic sometimes, terrible others
    I enjoy a good cry, tbh

How Normal Are Your Crying Habits?

17. And finally, what are your ~feelings~ about crying in general?
  1.  
    vote votes
    It's honestly the fucking worst
  2.  
    vote votes
    Eh, sometimes it's necessary but I don't LIKE it
  3.  
    vote votes
    It can be positive and cathartic sometimes, terrible others
  4.  
    vote votes
    I enjoy a good cry, tbh
Sony Picutres / Via buzzfeed.com

Connect With Health