18 Jokes For Anyone Who Is Both Great And Terrible At This “Being Healthy” Thing
Health god or garbage can, NO IN BETWEEN.
1. You love the way being healthy makes you feel.
2. But that interferes with your two favorite things: doing nothing and eating everything.
AKA the two best things in the world.
3. So you wind up swinging back and forth between wanting to do one or the other.
4. At first, you gain inspiration fast and go ALL IN:
5. But your motivation fizzles out just as quickly:
It was nice while it lasted.
6. When you’re on a roll of of healthy days, you’re basically reborn as A Person Who Exercises And Drinks Water.
*buys protein powder*
7. But when you break that streak, it gets super easy to talk yourself out of shit.
*throws away protein powder*
8. You’ve tried to find middle ground, but that’s not always effective.
9. And detouring from your health kick usually ends in disaster.
10. So you decide to try a new workout or meal prep for the week. And it. Feels. GREAT.
“Ah, yes,” you say. “That’s right!! I feel awesome when I do this, I’m going to keep it up for real this time.”
11. But then you start remembering HOW MUCH TIME IT TAKES TO BE HEALTHY.
HOW CAN ANYONE FIND BALANCE???
12. And you start to wonder if this whole active, sweaty, hydrated lifestyle is really worth it…
13. Nope, you decide. It is not. And then you proceed to go FUCKIN’ WILD.
14. And you revert back to your true form.
MIDDLE FINGERS UP @ VEGETABLES.
15. So, clearly, it can be hard for friends to keep track of where you’re at in terms of this whole ~healthy lifestyle~ thing.
Maybe just keep your comments to yourself, Greg.
16. Especially because your social media presence has only two modes.
17. And at the end of the day, you not really sure when you’re living your best life: when you’re being healthy AF or when you’re eating an entire block of cheese.
18. BUT WHO SAYS YOU HAVE TO CHOOSE?
Because hey, one day you’ll find a balance. RIGHT???
