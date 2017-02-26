Get Our App!
Health

18 Jokes For Anyone Who Is Both Great And Terrible At This “Being Healthy” Thing

Health god or garbage can, NO IN BETWEEN.

Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. You love the way being healthy makes you feel.

You love the way being healthy makes you feel.

View this image ›

Tomwang112 / Getty Images / Via averagefairy.tumblr.com

2. But that interferes with your two favorite things: doing nothing and eating everything.

View this image ›

NBC / Via theteenagegentleman.tumblr.com

AKA the two best things in the world.

2. But that interferes with your two favorite things: doing nothing and eating everything.

So you wind up swinging back and forth between wanting to do one or the other.

View this image ›

Twitter: @LurkAtHomeMom

4. At first, you gain inspiration fast and go ALL IN:

At first, you gain inspiration fast and go ALL IN:

View this image ›

lzbth.tumblr.com

5. But your motivation fizzles out just as quickly:

But your motivation fizzles out just as quickly:

View this image ›

t3rabithia.tumblr.com

It was nice while it lasted.

6. When you're on a roll of of healthy days, you're basically reborn as A Person Who Exercises And Drinks Water.

When you're on a roll of of healthy days, you're basically reborn as A Person Who Exercises And Drinks Water.

View this image ›

Sally Tamarkin / Via BuzzFeed

*buys protein powder*

7. But when you break that streak, it gets super easy to talk yourself out of shit.

But when you break that streak, it gets super easy to talk yourself out of shit.

View this image ›

Anna Borges / BuzzFeed News

*throws away protein powder*

8. You've tried to find middle ground, but that's not always effective.

You've tried to find middle ground, but that's not always effective.

View this image ›

Twitter: @DaddyJew

9. And detouring from your health kick usually ends in disaster.

And detouring from your health kick usually ends in disaster.

View this image ›

MyFitnessPal / Via buzzfeed.com

10. So you decide to try a new workout or meal prep for the week. And it. Feels. GREAT.

View this image ›

Nickelodeon / Via s106.photobucket.com

“Ah, yes,” you say. “That’s right!! I feel awesome when I do this, I’m going to keep it up for real this time.”

11. But then you start remembering HOW MUCH TIME IT TAKES TO BE HEALTHY.

But then you start remembering HOW MUCH TIME IT TAKES TO BE HEALTHY.

View this image ›

Anna Borges / BuzzFeed News

HOW CAN ANYONE FIND BALANCE???

12. And you start to wonder if this whole active, sweaty, hydrated lifestyle is really worth it…

And you start to wonder if this whole active, sweaty, hydrated lifestyle is really worth it...

View this image ›

Warner Bros. / Via buzzfeed.com

13. Nope, you decide. It is not. And then you proceed to go FUCKIN’ WILD.

View this image ›

NBC / Via freecocaine.tumblr.com

14. And you revert back to your true form.

View this image ›

youtube.com

MIDDLE FINGERS UP @ VEGETABLES.

15. So, clearly, it can be hard for friends to keep track of where you're at in terms of this whole ~healthy lifestyle~ thing.

So, clearly, it can be hard for friends to keep track of where you're at in terms of this whole ~healthy lifestyle~ thing.

View this image ›

Remee Patel / Sasha_suzi / Getty Images / Via buzzfeed.com

Maybe just keep your comments to yourself, Greg.

16. Especially because your social media presence has only two modes.

@greenerjourney / Via instagram.com, @chefz88 / Via instagram.com

17. And at the end of the day, you not really sure when you're living your best life: when you're being healthy AF or when you're eating an entire block of cheese.

And at the end of the day, you not really sure when you're living your best life: when you're being healthy AF or when you're eating an entire block of cheese.

View this image ›

CentralITAlliance / NBC

18. BUT WHO SAYS YOU HAVE TO CHOOSE?

View this image ›

Dreamworks / Via imgur.com

Because hey, one day you’ll find a balance. RIGHT???

