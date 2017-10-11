"The second the orgasm came, I was terrified I had done something really wrong and my parents would know."

4. The pleasurable workout: My first orgasm was actually during a basketball practice four years ago. At the beginning of the practice we had to run around the court for about fifteen minutes. I started to feel a hot, tingly sensation between my legs, so I started to run faster because it felt so good and I didn't want it to stop. I kept running until it "exploded." I really wanted to moan, but of course I had to be quiet so that my team mates wouldn't realize what had happened. Ever since then I have orgasms while doing exercise, but I have to say those are less intense than the ones I have from intercourse. —18/Female/Bisexual

6. This intense climb: I was 7 and I was climbing up a really tall pole and it was rubbing against my clitoris, so when I was getting to the top I had a clitoral orgasm. I was shaking so hard and I almost peed myself. I've never had one like that. RIP. —16/Female/Bisexual

10. The fanfic helper: I was reading sexy fanfiction as a young teenager and liked the feeling it gave me. Eventually, after some research, I began to touch myself while reading a favorite piece. The romance/sexiness of the situation in the story really did it for me. Super embarrassing to think about now. —18/Female/Lesbian

13. This Cosmo game plan: I was 14 years old and I had read so much on Cosmo about masturbation, and I knew I just had to try it. I tried with just fingers, but I wasn't quite doing it in the right place so I decided to try the shower head method. When no one was home, I got into the shower and turned on the removable shower head. I put one foot up on the ledge and turned the stream to the highest and most direct setting. I just sort of pointed it down there and moved it around until it felt good. It tickled and I kept holding it there until I felt a super euphoric and relieving feeling. I was so astonished. I felt bad about it for the rest of the day but started doing it regularly (and now can finally do it with fingers) because honestly, what's so bad about it?! —18/Female/Straight

15. This feminist act: Late one night at 14, I had been reading a lot of feminist literature about masturbating, and decided to finally give it a try as I was half asleep. Through my thick, fleece pajama pants and underwear, I rubbed myself until I O'd, and it felt so intense I couldn't wait to do it again. I still felt gross and nervous about actually touching myself without underwear, so I got off that way for forever, and now that's the way I still orgasm, although I love touching myself totally naked. —18/Woman/Possibly bi and most likely not straight

17. This delayed discovery: I first orgasmed on my own with a vibrator when I was 20. I hadn't known women were even capable of orgasm until I got to college and no one I'd encountered in my limited dating experience had ever given a thought to my own pleasure, so I had just assumed women weren't really supposed to get anything out of sexual encounters pleasure-wise. My college roommate helped me pick out my first vibrator and gave me a brief rundown on what to do. —24/Female/Straight

19. This instructional video: Honestly, I had to learn about my clit (and, by extension, how to orgasm) from porn. I was hiding out in my room after school watching (would you believe) some shitty VHS tape with bad acting and worse hair, and I could not for the LIFE of me figure out why this chick was rubbing the other chick that way. Still, they both seemed to know something that I didn't, so I gave it a shot. Suddenly, I was seeing stars. It was such a fantastic discovery that I wound up masturbating my way through the next four years. —25/AFAB enby femme/Queer

