We Can Guess The Last Time You Cried With 5 Random Questions

You got: You haven’t cried for a long time Have you cried, ever? Just asking. Because you definitely haven’t shed any tears lately. Maybe you’re really in control of your emotions or maybe you’re just really emotionally constipated. Whatever it is, your eyes are dry and have been for a long, long time. NBC

You got: You definitely cried today, maybe even RIGHT NOW Let’s not beat around the bush: You’re a crier, and a versatile one at that. Happy crier, sad crier, angry crier — most anything can trigger the tears. So we’re guessing you had a good cry recently, or at least got a little choked up. E!

You got: You last cried when you got emotional over something ficitonal Yup, you recently got emotionally fucked over by a good TV show, movie, or book. But isn’t crying so much better when it’s not about your own problems? Freeform

You got: You last cried when you got into a ~heated~ conversation For you, tears pop up when it’s most inconvenient, like when you’re standing up for yourself, or making a point, or trying to be taken seriously. It doesn’t always help your case, but whatever, you couldn’t help it. NBC

You got: You cried the last time you saw a cute dog on the street Sometimes you just see something so good and pure in this world that you CAN’T HELP IT, OKAY? MAPPA

You got: You cried at the last minor inconvenience in your life We’re guessing you’ve been pretty stressed lately and have been holding it all in — at least, until something STUPID AND MINOR set off the waterworks. But hey, chin up. You may have cried because you dropped a pen or because your phone died or because a store was out of your size in a shirt you wanted, BUT AT LEAST YOU GOT IT OUT. NBC

You got: You last cried when something legit sad or bad happened We dunno what’s going on in your life, but something is definitely happening that’s worth a good cry. Hope you’re feeling better. ABC

You got: You last cried when you read a touching news story There’s a lot of shit going on in the world right now, so we don’t blame you for getting a little teary-eyed at the latest feel-good headline. NBC