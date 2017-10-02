 back to top
Health

29 Tumblr Posts That Will Make Anyone With BPD Feel Less Alone

"Me??? The jealous type????? Absolutely, yes."

Posted on
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This temptation:

protectingalex.tumblr.com

2. This unavoidable conclusion:

bpd-scarecrow.tumblr.com

3. This million dollar question:

bpdminds.tumblr.com

4. The most honest answer:

glowingangel.tumblr.com

5. This terrible crisis:

survivingontheborderline.tumblr.com

6. This casual search:

bpd-entity.tumblr.com

7. That feeling when you go from zero to 100:

bpdminds.tumblr.com

8. That emotional whiplash:

bpdminds.tumblr.com

9. This accurate description:

bpdminds.tumblr.com

10. This valiant effort:

bpd-love.tumblr.com

11. This shocking turn of events:

an-actual-real-live-eevee.tumblr.com

12. This accidental habit:

bpdelicacy.tumblr.com

13. That feeling when things have been a little too quiet:

an-actual-real-live-eevee.tumblr.com

14. This identity crisis:

bpdcult.tumblr.com

15. This fitting combo:

protectingalex.tumblr.com

16. These #relatable feels:

borderlinebpd.tumblr.com

17. This simple dream:

borderlinetraumatized.tumblr.com

18. This unimaginable idea:

yourdivergentneuron.tumblr.com

19. This injustice:

View this post on

20. This catchy song:

bpddemons.tumblr.com

21. This internal monologue:

bpdirt.tumblr.com

22. These all-too-familiar emotions:

schrodingers-furry.tumblr.com

23. The worst TV show ever:

triceratops-tricerabottoms.tumblr.com

24. Those times you wish you could just stay home:

bpd-rick-sanchez.tumblr.com

25. This baffling notion:

c-ptsdofficial.tumblr.com

26. This slight tweak:

sleepingbpd.tumblr.com

27. This totally proportionate reaction:

abominaidan.tumblr.com

28. This cycle:

bpd-issues.tumblr.com

29. And finally, this shoutout to remind you you're not alone:

magnusllightwood.tumblr.com

By the way, humor is a great way for a lot of people to cope with their BPD, but if you found a lot of things in this post a little too relatable, you might want to look into ways to take care of yourself. So, here are some quick resources, just in case:

You can learn more about how to start here, since pretty much everyone can benefit from talking to a professional.

You can learn more about BPD here.

And if you need to talk to someone immediately, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. Suicide helplines outside the US can be found here.

Follow along at BuzzFeed.com/MentalHealthWeek from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2017.

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

