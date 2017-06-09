People can't stop talking about fidget spinners, so it was only a matter of time before someone found a way to stick one up their butt.
I, for one, am grateful that this news comes to us in the form of a properly-shaped butt plug, rather than a story of someone getting an actual fidget spinner stuck up their bum.
Here's the official product description from Etsy shop-owner GlowFyourself, because every part of it is gold:
Here to help keep that A$$ focused, we present to you our custom-made fidget spinner butt plugs! That's right, help combat ADHD and get stuff done with your very own booty spinning adventure toy!
Available in 3 sizes to fit any attention span, get yours today and get $hit done!
More details to follow soon, novelty use only, don't do anything stupid lol
So...I have a few questions.
Anyway, if you are interested in ~keeping that ass focused~, you can get it on Etsy here. It's $35, $45, or $55 for a small, medium, or large plug respectively. HAPPY SPINNING.
-
