26 Kinky BDSM Fantasies People Secretly Have

17. The submissive feminist:

“I’d like to be dominated or forced. I prefer a man that can embrace his testosterone and take control, making me that poor, innocent, naive little girl that he can take advantage of and dominate. I would either do as he tells me, refer to him as master, surrender to all of his demands and then be praised (“Good girl”) or I would fight back, be rough with him and I refuse to do anything until he finally tears my clothes off and takes control, arousing my body, whether thats tying me up, pinning me down, fighting me back, etc.

Whatever I do, I want to be trapped by the hair and have him pull my head back. I want to feel his teeth all over my body. I want to feel him thrusting my knees apart. I want to be owned.

Please keep in mind that I consider myself a feminist and this only applies in the bedroom (or wherever you get it on). I do not approve this being done whatsoever without mutual consent or boundaries…unless there are no boundaries you would like to set. That’s up to you.”

—21/Female/Straight