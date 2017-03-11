The basic job of an abortion clinic escort is to get a patient from their car to the front door of a clinic — which often involves shielding and distracting them from anti-abortion protesters.

But volunteering rarely is that simple. Here are some things you might not know.

Special thanks to the abortion clinic escorts who provided intel and anecdotes for this post: Becca Ballenger, Shana Broders, Mike Scheinberg, Caitlin Van Horn, and the escorts who wished to remain anonymous.