18 Ways To Have Better Sex In 2018

I used to worry too much during sex, such as wanting to make sure we were both getting as much enjoyment as possible — to the point of it being burdensome. I would get worn out faster, and ultimately, he would get disappointed when I needed to stop. Eventually that led to me dreading sex and not being able to get aroused.

The thing that helped was basically just me being selfish. One night I decided not to ask him what he wanted, and instead focused on what made me feel good. I think that it's necessary to add that I didn't make him do the work to pleasure me.

—s4ebade5fc