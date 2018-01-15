 back to top
Health

35 Secrets Midwives Will Never Give Away

Google is your worst enemy when you're pregnant.

Posted on
Anna Aridzanjan
Anna Aridzanjan
BuzzFeed Staff

1. This is every midwife's most powerful weapon.

instagram.com

2. No matter how chaotic a midwife's schedule is, her bag is ALWAYS neatly packed.

instagram.com
3. Anytime someone mentions a "pool," this is the first thing a midwife thinks of:

instagram.com

4. Midwives are teachers, and this is what their classroom looks like:

instagram.com

5. Midwives are jacked, because this is the arm workout they do every day.

Instagram
Instagram: @hebammesissirasche

6. Midwives are capable of stitching together ruptures as well as any surgeon–even near the most sensitive part of a woman's body.

instagram.com

7. The stamps they keep on hand are a little different from something an office worker might use.

instagram.com
8. A midwife's planner isn't square, it's round.

instagram.com

9. Never tell a midwife that their only responsibility is to hold hands and light a few candles during delivery.

instagram.com

10. Midwives go through extensive training.

Instagram
Instagram: @itswiebke

11. And they're great listeners.

Instagram
Instagram: @fraeulein_lavendel

12. This is what midwives use to talk with their clients. (The babies, not the mothers.)

instagram.com
13. Midwives know how powerful mothers become while delivering, and often go home covered in bruises.

instagram.com

14. There are no normal business hours when you're a midwife.

instagram.com

15. The job can be stressful, so they need to find some cheerfulness where they can with their work.

instagram.com

16. Wellness means something different to midwives than to other people

Instagram
Instagram: @mademoiselle_jh

17. They spend a lot of time reading picture books.

instagram.com
18. And playing with dolls.

instagram.com

19. Sometimes very terrifying dolls.

instagram.com

20. Every midwife forms a special and deep attachment to their practice dolls during training.

Instagram
Instagram: @thetravelling_midwife

21. Midwives can answer any question you could possibly have about feeding your children.

Instagram
Instagram: @krissi_v177

22. They're also essentially personal trainers, and can help you work out muscles you didn't even know you had.

Instagram
Instagram: @wasfuermich
23. Midwives are more valuable than Google.

babycentre.co.uk

24. They can size up your entire pregnancy with just a single glance at complex charts like this one:

instagram.com

25. Nothing is taboo for a midwife.

Instagram
Instagram: @lchaimoils

26. And nobody is more eager and hopeful than a midwife student and the beginning of their training.

Instagram
Instagram: @heliosklinikumberlinbuch

27. And don't forget about the male midwives! (And yes! They're still called midwives!)

Instagram
Instagram: @heb

28. Even the longest, most exhausting overnight shift is made more bearable if your favorite colleague is there to assist.

Instagram
Instagram: @hanni1401

29. Midwives will not hesitate to throw anyone out of a delivery room at any moment for any reason.

Instagram
Instagram: @magicaldays

30. They can never get enough tiny, shriveled baby feet.

instagram.com

31. And they are constantly amazed by small wonders.

Instagram
Instagram: @hanni1401

32. Midwives see mothers and their loved ones at their strongest, weakest, most vulnerable, and at their happiest.

Instagram
Instagram: @janinamaurerbilddesign

33. A midwife is the strongest shoulder you can lean on.

Instagram
Instagram: @getragensein

34. And it's never just a job. It's a calling.

Instagram
Instagram: @josephine_neubert_fotografie

35. But the best reward a midwife can get is a heartfelt thanks from the mother she helped.

Instagram
Instagram: @yogi_midwife

This post was translated from German.

