Appreciation for your work is great in the moment, but after some time has passed and people have started to move on, it can be easy to forget that you were ever applauded in the first place.

"I try to have people hold the praise that they do get from others," clinical psychologist and professor at Fuller Graduate School of Psychology, Ryan Howes, PhD, tells BuzzFeed. "Whether that’s writing it down in a journal, or keeping a clipping of something in the paper or something that they can kind of look back on when they’re feeling in a down place."