Which "Game Of Thrones" Sword Matches Your Personality?

Test your metal.

Posted on
Angelo Spagnolo
Angelo Spagnolo
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Jorah
    Jorah
    Jon
    Jon
    Tormund
    Tormund
    Dickon
    Dickon
    Samwell
    Samwell
    Jaime
    Jaime
    Davos
    Davos
    Jaqen
    Jaqen
    Podrick
    Via HBO
    Podrick

  2. The Hound
    The Hound
    Brienne
    Brienne
    Gendry (he's back!)
    Gendry (he's back!)
    Loras
    Via HBO
    Loras

  3. The sword of Gryffindor
    Via Warner Bros.
    The sword of Gryffindor
    The Master Sword (Zelda)
    Via Nintendo
    The Master Sword (Zelda)
    Sting
    Via New Line Cinema
    Sting
    Light saber
    Via Lucasfilm
    Light saber

  4. Dragonstone
    Dragonstone
    The Eyrie
    The Eyrie
    Pyke
    Pyke
    Casterly Rock
    Via HBO
    Casterly Rock

  5. Slayer
    Via Frazer Harrison / Getty
    Slayer
    Metallica
    Via Theo Wargo / Getty
    Metallica
    Korn
    Via Chung Sung-Jun / Getty
    Korn
    Pantera
    Via George De Sota / Getty
    Pantera

You got: Heartsbane

Okay but what actually happened to this sword when Dany roasted the Tarlys?

Heartsbane
HBO
You got: Ice

Sure, Tywin melted it down into two lesser swords, but let's just pretend that never happened.

Ice
valyriansteel.com
You got: Dawn

Pshh, Valryian steel? Everybody's got one of those. You need a truly unique blade, like Dawn, forged from the metal of a fallen star.

Dawn
HBO
You got: Longclaw

You earned it and you know how to wield it. Now the only question is, will Jorah be mad when he finds out you have his ancestral sword?

Longclaw
valyriansteel.com
You got: Oathkeeper

Oathkeeper may yet have a role to play in the show. In the books? Ehhhhhhhhhh.

Oathkeeper
valyriansteel.com
You got: Dark Sister

You're a rare breed and you need a rare blade. Dark Sister, one of the two Targaryen ancestral Valyrian swords, is lost somewhere in the realm...but I have a feeling Bran might know where it is.

Dark Sister
awoiaf.westeros.org
