Which "Game Of Thrones" Sword Matches Your Personality?

You got: Heartsbane Okay but what actually happened to this sword when Dany roasted the Tarlys? HBO

You got: Ice Sure, Tywin melted it down into two lesser swords, but let's just pretend that never happened. valyriansteel.com

You got: Needle Stick 'em with the pointy end. valyriansteel.com

You got: Dawn Pshh, Valryian steel? Everybody's got one of those. You need a truly unique blade, like Dawn, forged from the metal of a fallen star. HBO

You got: Longclaw You earned it and you know how to wield it. Now the only question is, will Jorah be mad when he finds out you have his ancestral sword? valyriansteel.com

You got: Oathkeeper Oathkeeper may yet have a role to play in the show. In the books? Ehhhhhhhhhh. valyriansteel.com

You got: Dark Sister You're a rare breed and you need a rare blade. Dark Sister, one of the two Targaryen ancestral Valyrian swords, is lost somewhere in the realm...but I have a feeling Bran might know where it is. awoiaf.westeros.org

