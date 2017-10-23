 back to top
TVAndMovies

Do You Remember These Famous Fictional Addresses?

Bikini Bottom, Pacific Ocean.

Angelo Spagnolo
Angelo Spagnolo
  1. What was the Simpsons' home address?

    FOX

  2. What apartment did Monica live in on Friends?

    NBC
    Via NBC via monicageller.com

  3. What was Jerry's building's street address on Seinfeld?

    NBC
    Yup, Jerry lived on the Upper West Side. Here's what his address looks like IRL.

    Via Google

  4. What's the address of Sirius Black's family home in Harry Potter?

    Warner Bros.

  6. What is the street address of Spongebob's pineapple in Bikini Bottom?

    Nickelodeon
    Via Nickelodeon

  7. What's the street address of the Griffins' Quahog, Rhode Island residence?

    FOX
    Via FOX

  8. Finally, what's the famous address that Dory is searching for in Finding Nemo?

    Pixar
    Via Pixar

Did you, like, grow up without a TV?

NBC
Ayooo, you know your way around various cinematic universes. You must be a millennial or something.

Warner Bros.
