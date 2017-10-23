-
What was the Simpsons' home address?
-
What apartment did Monica live in on Friends?
-
What was Jerry's building's street address on Seinfeld?
Yup, Jerry lived on the Upper West Side. Here's what his address looks like IRL.
-
What's the address of Sirius Black's family home in Harry Potter?
-
-
What is the street address of Spongebob's pineapple in Bikini Bottom?
-
What's the street address of the Griffins' Quahog, Rhode Island residence?
-
Finally, what's the famous address that Dory is searching for in Finding Nemo?
Do You Remember These Famous Fictional Addresses?
Did you, like, grow up without a TV?
Ayooo, you know your way around various cinematic universes. You must be a millennial or something.