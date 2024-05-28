People Are Sharing Where To Hide During A Zombie Apocalypse In Australia And I'm Giggling While Taking Notes

15. One lucky ducky takes care of "a small sewage treatment plant in a country town"

"There's10-foot fencing along the perimeter with barbed wire on top. Three generators, large portable water tank, large concrete switchboard rooms and security cameras. Open farm land on three sides, one access road on the remaining side.

There's a large field on the northern perimeter, fully fenced in that would be suitable for growing crops. Large eight car garage full of tools/pumps/batteries and building materials. It's also close enough to town that you could grab medical supplies/long life food in the early days, then bug out long term to the plant."



— u/AvisMcTavish