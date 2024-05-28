People Are Sharing Where To Hide During A Zombie Apocalypse In Australia And I'm Giggling While Taking Notes

"I don’t have answer to this. I’m only here to steal other people’s ideas and hopefully save myself."

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

Reddit user u/Sharknado_Extra_22 posed a hypothetical to members of the r/AskAnAustralian subreddit — "If Australia gets hit with a zombie apocalypse, where are you setting up camp?". The responses range from pure confusion to complete survival plans. Here's where people are planning to hide to make it through the IRL Walking Dead: Down Under edition.

1. This one keeps it realistic: "I live in Perth. Pretty sure we're safe here — nothing ever comes to Perth!"

AMC / Via giphy.com

u/not_that_one_times_3 

"If zombies went on a world tour, Perth and Adelaide [would] be fine." 

u/Medical_Cycle_4902

2. Plenty of responses named hardware store Bunnings as a valid hideout option

Exterior view of a Bunnings Warehouse with several cars parked in front
BuzzFeed/Angeline Barion

"It has thick walls, lockable entrances and exits, lumber, power tools, cooking and construction equipment, what more do you need?"

u/ktr83

"Get that garden section cranking out plants. Solar power for days and weapons into the next century. Create a keep from the wood section to protect the garden section."

u/Organic-Spend7308


3. Others gave solid reasons for keeping away from their local Bunnings...

AMC

"Only issue with Bunnings is that any Australian Zombie will just automatically head there on the weekend, despite not knowing why."

u/South_Engineer_4702

"If you've managed to get supplies and have a vehicle. If the zombies are 28 Days Later level of mobility, a Bunnings may get breached and other normies would always try and loot them.

In this scenario, I'd take a large ship (tanker) at the port. You can very easily secure the entry. Use a small boat for travelling to locations where you have vehicles stashed for new supply runs. They have huge surface areas to set up rain catchment and grow food whilst looters still can't access you."

u/Prize-Watch-2257

4. "Just wear denim/leather all over and a motorbike helmet outside" was an intriguing comment

"Human teeth/jaw setup can’t bite through these materials. Come to think of it, I don’t think we can even bite through cotton. Honestly I don’t think a zombie apocalypse would be that bad."

u/sebstianinspace

AMC / Via giphy.com

5. Another alternative to Bunnings was variety shop "Big W"

AMC / Via giphy.com

"A lot of people say Bunnings. I’d head for a Big W. It has many of the gardening things Bunnings has, plus clothes, and basic health products." 

—  u/fuifui_bradbrad

"Bunnings is a soft target. It would either attract too many regular people looking for somewhere to hide which would put a strain on resources. [Or,] other people would be trying to loot and zombies would likely get in. Cities would get bad very quick."  

u/beeeeeeeeeeeeeagle

6. "Parliament House" in Canberra was also a suggestion

AMC / Via giphy.com

"There's nothing to eat for [the zombies]."

u/OK_Metal6112

7. Playing on the elevated cost of living going on RN, Sydney was mentioned as hideaway

"Zombies couldn't afford to spend any time there." 

u/gangaramate13

AMC / Via giphy.com

8. If there was a Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss award, it would go to the user that commented, "Like I'm going to tell you"

u/Nowidontgetit

AMC / Via giphy.com

9. Hiding in schools could be a good option, according to one user

AMC / Via giphy.com

"There are a few high schools that are fully enclosed [with] decent gates/fences, a good line of sight across majority of the surroundings, Bunnings close by, camping stores nearby and food shops nearby.

A school oval would be for growing food. Deck out the roof with solar panels — huge battery banks so power is sorted. Reinforce the gates and fencing. Basically turn an already decent compound into a mini Fort Knox!"

u/Tripper234

10. If there's anyone who's going to make it in life, it's people who are okay with saying, "I don't have an answer to this"

"I'm only here to steal other people's ideas (and hopefully) save myself." 

u/gplus3

AMC / Via giphy.com

11. Apparently "Melbourne or Perth's Air Traffic Control Tower" would make excellent above-ground refuges

AMC / Via giphy.com

u/_EASON_

12. Should you have time to flee far, far away, one person said they had plans for "Kangaroo Valley", and you can join them!

AMC / Via giphy.com

The plan: "Find a rich person's hobby farm and camp out there. I'd be looking for solar and a location far enough away from neighbours that it isn't visible. I'd then be raiding nearby abandoned houses to grab supplies to fortify and obscuring lines of entry with fallen trees. Probably figure out some type of bike with a trailer. Plenty of live stock around down there to eat, too, and I'd be looking at fishing in the streams."

— u/beeeeeeeeeeeeeagle

13. Moving away from Bunnings and heading to your "neighbourhood Asian grocery which has a pawn shop or op shop attached" might be a good shout

AMC / Via giphy.com

"After 40 years of break-ins, they’re little fortresses and contain stacks of dried foods, weapons, and clothes. As long as you can store water before the taps stop flowing, you’d be set."

u/Best-Brilliant3314

14. Hiding out in an "early education or child care centre" could also play in your favour

AMC / Via giphy.com

"They have solar power, rainwater tanks, veggie gardens and tools. Often there are chooks as well, so you'd have the eggs. Bonuses are the high fences and the fact that nobody else would think of it — they're all at Bunnings."

u/wheresmyhyphen

15. One lucky ducky takes care of "a small sewage treatment plant in a country town"

"There's10-foot fencing along the perimeter with barbed wire on top. Three generators, large portable water tank, large concrete switchboard rooms and security cameras. Open farm land on three sides, one access road on the remaining side. 

There's a large field on the northern perimeter, fully fenced in that would be suitable for growing crops. Large eight car garage full of tools/pumps/batteries and building materials. It's also close enough to town that you could grab medical supplies/long life food in the early days, then bug out long term to the plant."

u/AvisMcTavish

16.

Fox / AMC / Via giphy.com

17. And finally, there's nothing like heading to the "Dan Murphy's and the local mall" before everything goes to shit...

Why? Well...user u/RogueTropper-75 is not "planning to last long but going to have a hell of a party before the end". 

AMC / Via giphy.com

Note: Some responses have been edited for clarity and length. 

How would you survive a zombie apocalypse?

Share your plans in the comments below.