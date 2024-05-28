People Are Sharing Where To Hide During A Zombie Apocalypse In Australia And I'm Giggling While Taking Notes

Reddit user u/Sharknado_Extra_22 posed a hypothetical to members of the r/AskAnAustralian subreddit — "If Australia gets hit with a zombie apocalypse, where are you setting up camp?". The responses range from pure confusion to complete survival plans. Here's where people are planning to hide to make it through the IRL Walking Dead: Down Under edition.
1. This one keeps it realistic: "I live in Perth. Pretty sure we're safe here — nothing ever comes to Perth!"
2. Plenty of responses named hardware store Bunnings as a valid hideout option
3. Others gave solid reasons for keeping away from their local Bunnings...
4. "Just wear denim/leather all over and a motorbike helmet outside" was an intriguing comment
"Human teeth/jaw setup can’t bite through these materials. Come to think of it, I don’t think we can even bite through cotton. Honestly I don’t think a zombie apocalypse would be that bad."
5. Another alternative to Bunnings was variety shop "Big W"
6. "Parliament House" in Canberra was also a suggestion
7. Playing on the elevated cost of living going on RN, Sydney was mentioned as hideaway
"Zombies couldn't afford to spend any time there."
8. If there was a Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss award, it would go to the user that commented, "Like I'm going to tell you"
9. Hiding in schools could be a good option, according to one user
10. If there's anyone who's going to make it in life, it's people who are okay with saying, "I don't have an answer to this"
"I'm only here to steal other people's ideas (and hopefully) save myself."
— u/gplus3
11. Apparently "Melbourne or Perth's Air Traffic Control Tower" would make excellent above-ground refuges
12. Should you have time to flee far, far away, one person said they had plans for "Kangaroo Valley", and you can join them!
13. Moving away from Bunnings and heading to your "neighbourhood Asian grocery which has a pawn shop or op shop attached" might be a good shout
14. Hiding out in an "early education or child care centre" could also play in your favour
15. One lucky ducky takes care of "a small sewage treatment plant in a country town"
"There's10-foot fencing along the perimeter with barbed wire on top. Three generators, large portable water tank, large concrete switchboard rooms and security cameras. Open farm land on three sides, one access road on the remaining side.
There's a large field on the northern perimeter, fully fenced in that would be suitable for growing crops. Large eight car garage full of tools/pumps/batteries and building materials. It's also close enough to town that you could grab medical supplies/long life food in the early days, then bug out long term to the plant."
16.
17. And finally, there's nothing like heading to the "Dan Murphy's and the local mall" before everything goes to shit...
Why? Well...user u/RogueTropper-75 is not "planning to last long but going to have a hell of a party before the end".
Note: Some responses have been edited for clarity and length.
How would you survive a zombie apocalypse?
Share your plans in the comments below.