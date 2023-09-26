    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    No Need To Feel The Burn — This Online Medical Service Will Bring UTI Medication Straight To Your Door

    It shouldn't burn while you pee and that's the tea.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all have that one friend that constantly goes through life with an untreated or recurring UTI. If you haven't met one yet, you will come across one in your lifetime*.

    *And if you don't — it's probably you.

    I get it though, really I do. There's so many other things you'd rather be doing than sitting in a doctor's office — usually with searing abdominal/pelvic pain.

    Prathanchorruangsak / Getty Images

    Add a visit to the pharmacy, top it off with a long wait for the prescription and boom! There's a day wasted. 

    But it has to be done, because as easy as it is do nothing and hope it goes away, an untreated UTI can put you at greater risk of other complications.

    So YOULY, an Aussie biz with a focus on Women's health, has come up with a time-saving and very discrete solution...A same day UTI Treatment Delivery Service!

    You can book the consult, see a doctor and get the script without needing to leave home.

    Youly / Via youly.com.au

    A miraculous leap in modern medicine — and it's about time.

    And you'll even get 20% off your first doctor's consult when you use code "YOULY20OFF".

    Vadim Graur / Getty Images

    If you need consultations for anything from UTI to the morning after pill, YOULY has got your back.

    So what are you waiting for? Learn more about their services here.  

    Happy healing!