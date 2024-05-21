People Are Sharing What Gives Them An Instant Serotonin Boost And The Responses Are Warming My Cold, Icy Heart

Angeline Barion
Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

Appreciating the simple things in life is apparently what brings people the most joy.

Reddit user u/EdDerp101 wanted to find out more about which of life's ordinary occurrences spark delight. "What simple thing brings you instant happiness every time?" they asked in the r/AskAnAustralian subreddit. Here's what the internet is saying (accompanied by reactions from one of my comfort shows, The Good Place):

1. Apparently there's nothing that brings joy quite like "a good poop"

u/Pleasant-Asparagus61

"I don't know which is better — the sudden relief, or becoming a professional dancer between the bathroom door and the toilet."

u/ChurlyGedgar

2. "Every time I hear an engine burst into life after sitting for many decades"

"It always puts a huge smile on my face, that never gets old. My business is restoring old farm equipment." 

u/Kelpie_Dog

3. "[My] toddler embracing me after a day of work"

u/atomicaxl

"Walking in the door to 'Daddy!!' and the pitter patter of little feet running towards you from a little guy needing a very big hug. Best feeling in the world!"

u/lotusinthestorm

4. "Chucking a sickie"

u/HardworkingBludger

AKA Calling your manager and pretending like you need a day off for being sick. 

5. "I wake up every morning and look at my wife still asleep."

"Makes me smile every time"

u/pipple2ripple

6. "When we stop for fuel at the servo and my partner surprises me with a Golden Gaytime"

u/rhythmandbluesalibi

FYI, a Golden Gaytime is an S-tier ice cream that has delicious biscuit crumb on the outside.

"There is no better treat than a Golden Gaytime, except for an unexpected surprise Golden Gaytime!!"

u/SaigonPanic

7. "The first sip of a frosty can of Coke"

u/-AgonyAunt-

8. "The sight of gum trees against blue sky"

"Especially when it's in a built up area so I'm not going out to be near nature. Like driving to work — there's the freeway overpass and office blocks and rising above it all are the roadside gum trees."

u/Llyris_silken

9. "Coming home to my pup"

"Who then either does a loooong stretch, has a slipper already in his mouth ready to sprint, or jumps all over me in excitement."

u/MsUnderstood1nce

10. "Have you ever seen those videos of kids in mirror mazes?"

u/Select-Bullfrog6346

11. "Fish and chips on Friday nights"

"No cooking for me then."

u/Important_Screen_530

12. "Whenever I get where I'm going I like to walk around on the rug barefoot and make fists with my toes"

u/Mission-Discount-516

13. "Looking at the sunset"

"I love seeing the beautiful colours shine through the clouds as the ground swallows the sun."

u/AcceptableCoffee6053

14. "Twisting the throttle"

"Nothing else clears my head like that does. I ride motorcycles. Probably should have said that."

u/simplycycling

15. "The first few seconds of hot water hitting my upper back in the shower in the morning"

"It's scalding hot for about five seconds before the thermostat normalises and the water adjusts to temp but those first few seconds are bliss."

u/natacon

16. The phrase “Your package is out for delivery” is always a good one

u/Vengefulwarrior

17. "My 2-year-old"

"He goes to childcare and we have gone through the normal ups and downs saying goodbye in the morning. 

This week though he has smiled, said 'Goodbye Mummy!', blown me kisses and laughed. It instantly fills my heart and gives me comfort that he is going to be ok."

u/littlebop

18. "Finding money on the floor"

u/Honourstly

19. "A key change in a really good song"

"Especially like a really powerful ballad! It’s so silly, and soooo fucking cliche to say, but music really just does something to fly-kick my serotonin levels into outer space. Throw in a key change that really brings the song up to a big blasting crescendo, especially if I’m baked, and ooooh boy!"

u/GoblinWeirdo

20. And finally, "Witnessing karma in action"

"I always take great pleasure in seeing someone driving like a knob and then find they've been pulled over a few kilometres down the road."

u/farkenclarken

What brings you instant happiness?

Share it down in the comments below.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and clarity