People Are Sharing What Gives Them An Instant Serotonin Boost And The Responses Are Warming My Cold, Icy Heart

Appreciating the simple things in life is apparently what brings people the most joy.
Reddit user u/EdDerp101 wanted to find out more about which of life's ordinary occurrences spark delight. "What simple thing brings you instant happiness every time?" they asked in the r/AskAnAustralian subreddit. Here's what the internet is saying (accompanied by reactions from one of my comfort shows, The Good Place):
1. Apparently there's nothing that brings joy quite like "a good poop"
"I don't know which is better — the sudden relief, or becoming a professional dancer between the bathroom door and the toilet."
2. "Every time I hear an engine burst into life after sitting for many decades"
3. "[My] toddler embracing me after a day of work"
4. "Chucking a sickie"
5. "I wake up every morning and look at my wife still asleep."
6. "When we stop for fuel at the servo and my partner surprises me with a Golden Gaytime"
7. "The first sip of a frosty can of Coke"
8. "The sight of gum trees against blue sky"
9. "Coming home to my pup"
10. "Have you ever seen those videos of kids in mirror mazes?"
11. "Fish and chips on Friday nights"
12. "Whenever I get where I'm going I like to walk around on the rug barefoot and make fists with my toes"
13. "Looking at the sunset"
14. "Twisting the throttle"
15. "The first few seconds of hot water hitting my upper back in the shower in the morning"
16. The phrase “Your package is out for delivery” is always a good one
17. "My 2-year-old"
18. "Finding money on the floor"
19. "A key change in a really good song"
20. And finally, "Witnessing karma in action"
What brings you instant happiness?
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and clarity