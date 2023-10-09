    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Peace Out Coffee Stains And Yellow Teeth — These Goodies Are The Holy Grail Of Smile Brightening

    Mmmmmm, dental hygiene, so good.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yet to master the art of brushing twice daily, letting your dental floss get that smelly gunk out of your gums and using mouthwash? Well, it's time to get your priorities in order.

    Ignacio Villafruela / Getty Images

    As a former dental assistant who's seen (and smelt) her fair share of mouths, I beg of you...

    Dental hygiene is no joke. Fresh breath and a clean smile can boost your confidence tenfold.

    Bogdan Malizkiy / Getty Images

    If you want to take it an extra step and give yourself some glittering gnashers, Smilie has the kits to make your teeth twinkle.

    They've got dental grade whitening formulas that you can use from the comfort of your couch and even some easy to apply strips, pens and brushes for the days that you're bouncing around from office to dinner to dancing.

    Here's what you should pick up for a shinier smile:

    1. This kickass teeth whitening kit with over 700 five-star-reviews.

    @smilie_official / Via instagram.com

    Inside the kit you'll find an LED-device, three whitening gel catridges that'll give you up to 30 treatments, a charging cable and your very own shade guide. Smilie's formula promises little to no sensitivity and minimal breakdown of your teeth's enamel. All it takes is 16 minutes and a bit of consistency to get one step closer to a whiter, brighter smile. 

    Buy the kit on the Smilie website, now.

    2. This pack of teeth whitening strips that promises no sensitivity.

    smilie_official / Via instagram.com

    High strength whitening can often leave the surface of your teeth feeling a bit touchy but according to the dental expert at Smilie, these strips will give you the results without sacrificing your comfort. If you're always on the the move, these are especially helpful and can be done very discretely. You'll get 14 individual treatments for your top and bottom chompers.

    Buy the strips on the Smilie website, now.

    3. This slim line whitening pen for quick, tip-top touch-ups on the move.

    Smilie

    Haven't got the time to chill out with an LED invading your gums? Don't worry, Smilie's thought of you too. Their whitening pen can be used in your rideshare OTW to your next meeting, just before you head to a function or really, anywhere. Swipe, wipe, rinse and smile confidently. 

    Buy the pen on the Smilie website, now,

    Level up your smile today and check out the Smilie website for their full range of teeth taming bundles that won't break the bank.

    Say cheese!