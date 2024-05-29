If There Was A 'Pretty Privilege' In The Animal World, These Critters Would Be Getting All The Luxuries

In no particular order, here are the animals that could get away with anything simply because they're really pretty:
Author's note: The concept of pretty privilege more than likely exists among different animal species — see: the male peacock. Unfortunately, I'm not well-versed in animal communication (although that would be so cool). So, this is not based on any biology or food chain, just vibes!
1. Let's start with a quokkas
2. Couldn't leave out the squeaky creatures of the sea — dolphins
3. Cocker spaniels
4. Abyssinian cats
5. Flamingoes
6. This one seems obvious: butterflies
7. Adding to obvious picks — peacocks
8. Snow leopards
9. Sea otters
10. Betta fish (AKA Siamese fighting fish)
11. The ever-so-colourful gouldian finch
12. Clownfish
13. Highland cattle
14. Panthers
15. And finally, Gru's greatest find...
Which animals do you think would have pretty privilege?
Share your suggestions in the comments.