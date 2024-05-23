Robbie Shapiro From "Victorious" Threw A Party In Sydney And It's One Of The Best I've Seen In A Very Long Time

It was one TikTok sighting, three text messages and a spontaneous ticket purchase that led me to Sydney's Metro Theatre on a Wednesday night. Who was playing, you ask? This guy:
That's right, Matt Bennett (akaVictorious' Robbie Shapiro) has brought his energetic Party 101 show to Australia, uniting nostalgic Nickelodeon and Disney Channel fans.
In 2022, Bennett burst onto stages across North America for a series of shows entitled "iParty" — a play on the name of hit Nickelodeon show iCarly. The actor has since rebranded to "Party 101" (a play on Zoey 101) and taken his DJ set to venues around the world.
At its core, Party 101 is for the Gen Z crowd (or really anyone who grew up watching classics like Big Time Rush, Victorious, Wizards of Waverley Place and Hannah Montana). It plays on our craving for the ~good old days~, as the majority of the generation approach full-blown adulthood.
...It's two hours of forgetting you're an adult with responsibilities in a cooked world. It's singing both Troy and Gabriella's parts of "Breaking Free" bar-for-bar with your whole chest. It's watching Matt Bennett rip his way through the crowd, climb three levels of barriers and almost fall over. It's childlike joy in its many forms.
Bennett kicked off the show with a proposition, asking the crowd to join him in pretending that we were all in high school together. Not just any high school, of course — Hollywood Arts from Victorious.
The vibes were already high after DJ Benjamin Payne gave us a killer opening set, which included a mix of Jojo Siwa's "Karma" that transitioned into "Toxic" by Britney Spears. Iconic, to say the least!
In honour of being our Sikowitz (AKA the drama teacher from Victorious), Bennett also put a prize up for grabs: A coconut. Why? Because Sikowitz was constantly holding one throughout the show, and he thought it would be fitting.
Whoever partied the hardest would receive the prized coconut.
Between the songs from Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Miley Cyrus, Bennett mixed in other familiar Gen Z faves. The best of the lot was a rendition of "Baby" sung by Rodrick from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film melded into the Justin Bieber original with Ludacris.
Other than mixing Justin Bieber songs with Selena Gomez tracks and proving that he was probably a Jelena stan back in the couple's heyday, he also gave us plenty of One Direction bangers. Obviously, the crowd was eating it up.
As the night inched closer to midnight, the Victorious actor spread a message of hope. Bennett stressed the importance of continuing to chase our dreams, even if we sometimes had to take jobs just for the sake of having one. He'd done this too, he said, but reasoned that if he could go from booking his first acting role as a teen advocate for abstinence to jamming out on stage to sold out venues, we could do it, too!
Cue the live audience "AWWWWWW".