People Are Sharing The Childhood Things They Thought Were Normal And I Think Someone Should Give Them All A Big Hug

2. "In kindergarten I would use Swedish words that I picked up from my grandparents. I couldn’t grasp why the other kids didn’t understand when I would use these words. I had no idea it was another language."

— u/Ok_Metal6112



"I got into a whole argument with another kid in kindergarten about the pomegranate I brought in as a snack one day. I'd only ever heard the Arabic word for it up until that point. [I had] no clue I wasn't saying the English name."

— u/denpakuma

"I grew up with first generation parents so that meant to little me that everyone else’s parents were also first generation. The idea that some of my friends could only speak English used to shock me, like what do you mean you don’t have native language? Or like your own culture/ food at home. No one's just Australian, right?"

— u/not_the_chosen_onee