People Are Sharing The Childhood Things They Thought Were Normal And I Think Someone Should Give Them All A Big Hug

Warning: This article deals with the topics of violence, drugs and substance abuse and may be triggering to some readers.
Reddit user u/itsbilliebrown asked the r/AskAnAustralian subreddit about their upbringings — "When you were growing up, what was normal in your household that you later realised wasn't normal to everyone else?". The responses were a mixed bag of innocent and concerning, proving that you never really know what's going on behind closed doors. Here are a few of the moments that were shared (accompanied by some reactions from beloved mockumentary Modern Family):
1. "Being told no to everything, like going over to a friend's house. It got to the point I didn't bother asking anymore."
2. "In kindergarten I would use Swedish words that I picked up from my grandparents. I couldn’t grasp why the other kids didn’t understand when I would use these words. I had no idea it was another language."
"I got into a whole argument with another kid in kindergarten about the pomegranate I brought in as a snack one day. I'd only ever heard the Arabic word for it up until that point. [I had] no clue I wasn't saying the English name."
"I grew up with first generation parents so that meant to little me that everyone else’s parents were also first generation. The idea that some of my friends could only speak English used to shock me, like what do you mean you don’t have native language? Or like your own culture/ food at home. No one's just Australian, right?"
3. "Moving houses almost every year, trying to find the cheapest place to live."
4. "Having cereal for dinner"
"I grew up with divorced parents, and lived with my single dad. Almost every night dinner was a bowl of cereal, with the exception of 'special occasions' where we would either walk to the local McDonalds for a Happy Meal or get a Dominos pizza delivered."
"Wasn’t till I was about 11 years old at my first sleep over at a friend's house where his parents called us for dinner, I was expecting to see a bowl of cereal on the table, but was massively confused at this meat and veg dinner that was in front of me. I remember going home thinking their dinner was weird."
5. "We regularly ate 'egg bread'"
6. "My father was a control freak about decor and decisions about furniture, towels, cushions, plates and glasses. I only realised when my mother left him..."
7. "Farting out loud and everyone finding it funny"
"I fart a lot. When I was young I’d just rip my farts out loud and no one said anything. Then I did it at other people’s and they called me out on it."
8. "Being able to sleep anywhere, with any level of noise"
"My dad was in a music duo, and on Fri and Sat nights he would take us kids to his gigs. We would find somewhere to curl up and sleep once it hit about 9pm. Usually under a table, or in some padded chairs. He was never organised enough to actually PLAN to have us there, but we worked it out, and I can't say I hated it."
9. "My family was the only family I knew that regularly hit us as kids"
10. "BBQs never involved salad"
11. "How controlled our food was"
12. "I didn't realise that not everyone automatically turns off lights when they leave a room/area"
"My dad drilled it into us when we were kids.
"When I went to other kid's houses, I was astonished that they had all the lights on all the time. I thought it was NUTS and that their parents must be really rich to afford the power bill."
"My Mum was really electricity conscious but we had some energy saving bulbs that apparently took the same amount of energy to turn off and on as to run for four hours continuously? So the rules in our house were like: Always turn the lights off, unless you think someone else will enter the room in the next four hours, in which case leave them on."
13. "My first jobs involved giving all but bus money to help with family. My mother had me convinced that, as the oldest, it was my responsibility to look after them when they retire."
14. "My family has this really long ritual that involves singing multiple songs, clapping and chants when celebrating someone's birthday"
15. "When I was young — eight and under — my house always had a particular smell. And only one of my friend’s houses smelled just like mine did..."
"Fast forward to being a teenager I realised it was weed. My house always smelled like weed when my father was around."
16. "Mixing raspberry cordial and milk, using pillowcases at the end of the bed to put Christmas or birthday presents in..."
17. "Having a communal sock basket..."
"I still laugh about it now, it's not like we shared socks. Everyone had their own but they were all in a basket in the lounge room and it was like a watering hole."
18. "My parents used to make me sleep outside as a punishment..."
19. "Mum giving us a flannelette pillowcase each when we had colds to wipe our noses with — saved on tissues and was much softer"
"Husband thought it was the most disgusting thing he ever saw the first time I did it."
20. And finally, "My family poops big"
Note: Some responses have been edited for clarity and length.
If this article brings up any issues for you or anyone you know, or if drugs or alcohol are becoming a problem, please contact Lifeline (13 11 14) or download Sobriety App – I am Sober, an addiction buddy useful for quitting any activity or substance.
