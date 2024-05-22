People Are Sharing The Childhood Things They Thought Were Normal And I Think Someone Should Give Them All A Big Hug

Warning: This article deals with the topics of violence, drugs and substance abuse and may be triggering to some readers. 

Reddit user u/itsbilliebrown asked the r/AskAnAustralian subreddit about their upbringings — "When you were growing up, what was normal in your household that you later realised wasn't normal to everyone else?". The responses were a mixed bag of innocent and concerning, proving that you never really know what's going on behind closed doors. Here are a few of the moments that were shared (accompanied by some reactions from beloved mockumentary Modern Family):

1. "Being told no to everything, like going over to a friend's house. It got to the point I didn't bother asking anymore."

"If I had fun on Friday arvo that was it for the week. I also moved out as soon as I could. We lived pretty far from public transport so I relied heavily on lifts. By the time I was 17, I would run 5km to the train station to be able to see my friends. My Mum would insist that I couldn't afford to move out, buy a car, etc."

"Both my parents have since died and whilst cleaning out the family home, I found a letter from my primary school expressing concern that I had no deep connection to any kids in the school. It said that it was unusual that a kid my age (8) didn't have at least one close friend."

u/Scissorbreaksarock

2. "In kindergarten I would use Swedish words that I picked up from my grandparents. I couldn’t grasp why the other kids didn’t understand when I would use these words. I had no idea it was another language."

u/Ok_Metal6112

"I got into a whole argument with another kid in kindergarten about the pomegranate I brought in as a snack one day. I'd only ever heard the Arabic word for it up until that point. [I had] no clue I wasn't saying the English name."

u/denpakuma

"I grew up with first generation parents so that meant to little me that everyone else’s parents were also first generation. The idea that some of my friends could only speak English used to shock me, like what do you mean you don’t have native language? Or like your own culture/ food at home. No one's just Australian, right?"

u/not_the_chosen_onee

3. "Moving houses almost every year, trying to find the cheapest place to live."

"Also drugs, I was introduced to it in primary school and my friends didn't even know what they were at the time."

u/ConezzzBrah

"Having to move schools every year was rough. I began high school the most popular girl in my grade and by the time I graduated (five schools later) everyone knew me as a loner. It became a lot more difficult to make friends over time, and I just didn’t see the point anymore when I knew I was going to move on eventually."

u/e_castille

4. "Having cereal for dinner"

"I grew up with divorced parents, and lived with my single dad. Almost every night dinner was a bowl of cereal, with the exception of 'special occasions' where we would either walk to the local McDonalds for a Happy Meal or get a Dominos pizza delivered."

"Wasn’t till I was about 11 years old at my first sleep over at a friend's house where his parents called us for dinner, I was expecting to see a bowl of cereal on the table, but was massively confused at this meat and veg dinner that was in front of me. I remember going home thinking their dinner was weird."

u/maxfaulkner

5. "We regularly ate 'egg bread'"

"I didn’t hear the term French toast until after I finished school."

u/winoforever_slurp_

"My parents called it ~eggy toast~ and I now call it the same with my own kids."

u/BrotherBroad3698

6. "My father was a control freak about decor and decisions about furniture, towels, cushions, plates and glasses. I only realised when my mother left him..."

u/Cethlinnstooth

"When we were 17, my ex's dad flew off the handle one time we made footprints in the freshly vacuumed carpet before he did. We also went into the formal lounge room and rearranged the decor on the coffee table. It still looked neat and tidy but the ducks were swapped with the coasters and it was unacceptable. My ex was grounded for a week."

u/worker_ant_6646

7. "Farting out loud and everyone finding it funny"

"I fart a lot. When I was young I’d just rip my farts out loud and no one said anything. Then I did it at other people’s and they called me out on it."

u/BRKenn77

8. "Being able to sleep anywhere, with any level of noise"

"My dad was in a music duo, and on Fri and Sat nights he would take us kids to his gigs. We would find somewhere to curl up and sleep once it hit about 9pm. Usually under a table, or in some padded chairs. He was never organised enough to actually PLAN to have us there, but we worked it out, and I can't say I hated it."

u/learningbythesea

9. "My family was the only family I knew that regularly hit us as kids"

"Most other kids had been occasionally slapped or smacked, but really infrequently. We sometimes got slapped at school gatherings and other parents always looked horrified."

u/IIIlllIIIlllIlI

10. "BBQs never involved salad"

"I'm 63 years old and it's still meat on bread with sauce."

"When I was a young adult venturing out on my own and first saw salad at a BBQ, I thought it was weird."

u/Party_Thanks_9920

11. "How controlled our food was"

"Partly due to a whole heap of family allergies followed by, I think, fear that if we weren’t eating super healthy then something bad would happen, I’m not really sure to be honest. I do remember being amazed that friends were allowed juice and other sugary stuff."

u/ScaryMouchy

12. "I didn't realise that not everyone automatically turns off lights when they leave a room/area"

"My dad drilled it into us when we were kids.

"When I went to other kid's houses, I was astonished that they had all the lights on all the time. I thought it was NUTS and that their parents must be really rich to afford the power bill."

u/Helen_Magnus_

"My Mum was really electricity conscious but we had some energy saving bulbs that apparently took the same amount of energy to turn off and on as to run for four hours continuously? So the rules in our house were like: Always turn the lights off, unless you think someone else will enter the room in the next four hours, in which case leave them on."

u/bl00ph00h00

13. "My first jobs involved giving all but bus money to help with family. My mother had me convinced that, as the oldest, it was my responsibility to look after them when they retire."

"I was about 14 when I found out that was a lie."

u/clumsyglammagrandma

14. "My family has this really long ritual that involves singing multiple songs, clapping and chants when celebrating someone's birthday"

"Examples include hip hip hooray, for he/she is a jolly good fellow, why was he/she born so beautiful...and clapping while counting out the age. Most other people just sing Happy Birthday and leave it at that. 

u/_EnFlaMEd

15. "When I was young — eight and under — my house always had a particular smell. And only one of my friend’s houses smelled just like mine did..."

"Fast forward to being a teenager I realised it was weed. My house always smelled like weed when my father was around."

u/Roma_lolly

16. "Mixing raspberry cordial and milk, using pillowcases at the end of the bed to put Christmas or birthday presents in..."

"And putting crushed disprin with jam."

u/Ok-Computer-1033

"My mum did crushed Panadol in honey for me."

u/AnnaSoprano

The other replies on this thread suggested that raspberry cordial and milk was actually a good combo. Does anyone wanna try it for us and report back? 

17. "Having a communal sock basket..."

"I still laugh about it now, it's not like we shared socks. Everyone had their own but they were all in a basket in the lounge room and it was like a watering hole."

u/99-black-cats

18. "My parents used to make me sleep outside as a punishment..."

"...Like on the back patio. I casually mentioned it to my entire English class and they were all mortified lol."

u/jp72423

19. "Mum giving us a flannelette pillowcase each when we had colds to wipe our noses with — saved on tissues and was much softer"

"Husband thought it was the most disgusting thing he ever saw the first time I did it."

u/WombatBum85

20. And finally, "My family poops big"

"Maybe it's genetic. Maybe it's our diet. But everyone births giant logs of crap. If anyone has laid a mega-poop, you know that sometimes it won't flush. It lays across the hole in the bottom of the bowl and the vortex of draining water merely gives it a spin as it mocks you.

Growing up, this was a common enough occurrence that our family had a poop knife. It was an old rusty kitchen knife that hung on a nail in the laundry room, only to be used for that purpose. It was normal to walk through the hallway and have someone call out 'Hey, can you get me the poop knife?'

I thought it was standard kit. You have your plunger, your toilet brush, and your poop knife."

u/lookslikeamanderin

