People Are Noticing That An Unlikely Character Pairing Have Chemistry In "Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes" And Now, We Know Why

Note: One of them is a CGI ape.

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The internet is riding hard for the new Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes film.

just watched kingdom of the planet of the apes and ummmm literally the best movie of thee year pic.twitter.com/b1JOAczRh7

— 🌴 (@dilfseong) May 25, 2024
Twitter: @dilfseong

Some are finding their favourite new characters in the franchise (see: this ape dressed like every Sydneysider when the temperature drops below 21 degrees):

need to watch the new kingdom of the planet of the apes movie just for bad ape
like look at his drip are u serious pic.twitter.com/YBRYIzaC4x

— vish (@vishprint) May 21, 2024
Twitter: @vishprint

While others are simply calling it "gold blockbuster filmmaking".

The Planet Of The Apes series has long had interesting allegorical themes, incredible world building and strong layered villains.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes continues this storied tradition. It’s solid gold blockbuster filmmaking. Go see it. pic.twitter.com/k7UHOzkLuB

— Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) May 19, 2024
Twitter: @Cakes_Comics

But the most interesting reactions are related to the ✨chemistry✨ of main characters Mae (AKA Nova) and Noa.

@keyakinz / Via tiktok.com

Freya Allan plays Mae, a human scavenger who finds her way into an ape clan with the help of Raka, an orangutan and an ape named Noa (played by Owen Teague). So, the ✨chemistry✨ seems a little...taboo!

@apesmovie / Via instagram.com, @apesmovie / Via instagram.com

Fans are now realising that the onscreen tension between ape and human exists because of the actors' connection behind the computer-generated imagery (CGI).

freya allan behind the scenes for kingdom of the planet of the apes pic.twitter.com/9BSKJYR8gx

— best of freya allan (@freyasallan) May 27, 2024
Twitter: @freyasallan

Freya Allan shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her and costar Owen Teague to her Instagram story. In the photo, we see a director's monitor, as well as Allan staring into Teague's eyes, without the post-production CGI.

One fan shared their observation to TikTok saying, "So, you're telling me the difference between the movie being a dystopian adventure and an enemies-to-lovers romance was CGI?".

@spiceysista / Via tiktok.com

As a result, the actors are in an official ship, and fans are calling for them to appear in a rom-com, stat!

lee seyoung&#x27;s comment: &quot;their eyes show everything&quot; with crying and heart emojis. The comment has 356 likes and was posted 14 hours ago
@user5mwb16k5il / Via tiktok.com
Comments praising on-screen chemistry between actors
@jellycaat6 / Via tiktok.com
Gracie&#x27;s comment: &quot;deadass the whole time I was like are they priming me for them to get together like what.&quot; 307 likes
@ggracekayy / Via tiktok.com

Are you on board with this ship? Share your favourite unlikely pairings below.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now showing in cinemas. Get your tickets here

Want to know the lore behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes? Check out the rest of the franchise on Disney+