People Are Noticing That An Unlikely Character Pairing Have Chemistry In "Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes" And Now, We Know Why

Freya Allan plays Mae, a human scavenger who finds her way into an ape clan with the help of Raka, an orangutan and an ape named Noa (played by Owen Teague). So, the ✨chemistry✨ seems a little...taboo!
Freya Allan shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her and costar Owen Teague to her Instagram story. In the photo, we see a director's monitor, as well as Allan staring into Teague's eyes, without the post-production CGI.
As a result, the actors are in an official ship, and fans are calling for them to appear in a rom-com, stat!
