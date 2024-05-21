Nicola Coughlan Is Returning To Screens For Another Period Romance, Thanks To Uber

The incomparable Nicola Coughlan is all the rage at the minute with her return to a beloved regency romance series.
Polin this, Polin that — how about Polin the next part of the season forward so we don't need to wait. Please I beg.
But ICYMI, Coughlan graced Australian screens for a different instalment of period romance (AKA her Get Almost Almost Anything campaign with Uber) during the wait for season three.
The ad sees Coughlan's very own Mr Darcy lusting over her bare ankles, pissing in various household "chamber pots", and contemplating what dowry he is set to receive.
Although, Coughlan's role as Penelope has captured the world's attention, this ad returning to Australian screens will show you that period romance is not all it's cracked up to be.
To celebrate the return of Coughlan to Australian ad breaks, Uber Eats is giving away 100 sets of fragrances inspired by the smelly romantic advances of Mr Darcy.
Don't worry you don't need to be courted by him — just send the words "Eau de Romance" to Uber Eats Australia's Instagram page.
The scents are enough to cover the musty scent of a poorly bathed gentleman of the Ton.
Suddenly, we need a whole series of Nicola Coughlan rejecting men's advances...
Someone call the studio!