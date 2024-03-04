Lover Of Tim Tams And "A Smack Back": Michelle Williams Is Owning Her Legacy As The 'Forgotten' Destiny's Child

Michelle Williams is many things. She's a Grammy Award winning singer, mental health advocate and chewy caramel Tim Tam lover. But it seems that one of the biggest parts of her legacy is also the one that's most forgotten — being one third of iconic '90s girl group, Destiny's Child.
Now, she can add comedic queen to her list of accolades, as the multi-talented Williams has teamed up with Uber One to poke fun herself for being Destiny's Child most unrecognisable member.
"Everybody and their mama literally had something to say during my time in Destiny's Child," Williams told BuzzFeed Australia. In fact, it's one of the reasons she teamed up with Uber One — she wants people to know she's in on the joke.
"But it's like, 'Guys, I'm laughing with you, I promise!'" she said. "They can't say nothing new."
Twenty-four years on from her start with Destiny's Child, Williams has taken on various personal projects. She's written her own book, hosts a podcast, and has even ventured Down Under before, to compete on the 2022 season of The Masked Singer Australia.
Much like her filming in Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens for her Uber collaboration this year, she slipped in and out of Australia unnoticed in 2022 to keep the Masked Singer Australia illusion in tact.
"I'm not a good liar," Williams said. "I already had prefabricated lies like, 'I'm here to promote my book!', but I was like, 'They're going to ask where and I wouldn't have an answer'."