    Lover Of Tim Tams And "A Smack Back": Michelle Williams Is Owning Her Legacy As The 'Forgotten' Destiny's Child

    They could never make me forget you, Michelle.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Michelle Williams is many things. She's a Grammy Award winning singer, mental health advocate and chewy caramel Tim Tam lover. But it seems that one of the biggest parts of her legacy is also the one that's most forgotten — being one third of iconic '90s girl group, Destiny's Child.

    Three female performers on stage, one in a skirt, all in black attire, singing into microphones
    Mark Mainz / Getty Images

    Now, she can add comedic queen to her list of accolades, as the multi-talented Williams has teamed up with Uber One to poke fun herself for being Destiny's Child most unrecognisable member.

    Woman in patterned suit sitting on bench, facing forward with sunglasses
    Uber One

    "I was in the most iconic girl groups and no one recognises me," Williams says in the ad. 

    "Everybody and their mama literally had something to say during my time in Destiny's Child," Williams told BuzzFeed Australia. In fact, it's one of the reasons she teamed up with Uber One — she wants people to know she's in on the joke.

    Two women sitting on a bench; one in a patterned outfit holds a phone, with filming equipment in the background
    Uber One

    "It's kind of like almost a smack back," Williams explained, adding that it's "not a smack back ... to be aggressive or mean because I'm mad or bitter."

    "But it's like, 'Guys, I'm laughing with you, I promise!'" she said. "They can't say nothing new."

    Woman in floral suit with sunglasses and necklace, smiling behind a blurred foreground
    Uber One

    Twenty-four years on from her start with Destiny's Child, Williams has taken on various personal projects. She's written her own book, hosts a podcast, and has even ventured Down Under before, to compete on the 2022 season of The Masked Singer Australia.

    View this video on YouTube
    Network 10 / Via youtube.com

    Much like her filming in Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens for her Uber collaboration this year, she slipped in and out of Australia unnoticed in 2022 to keep the Masked Singer Australia illusion in tact.

    "I'm not a good liar," Williams said. "I already had prefabricated lies like, 'I'm here to promote my book!', but I was like, 'They're going to ask where and I wouldn't have an answer'."

    Nonetheless, the Checking In podcast host shared her love for Australia and even praised it for feeling "like home", regardless of the "20 something hours" travel from her US hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

    Looking back on her journey with the other members of Destiny's Child, Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland, Williams shared some of her favourite moments from her time in the iconic trio.

    Three performers on stage, center figure wearing a belted top and cargo pants; others in black attire
    Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

    "It’s what y’all didn't see on screen that we loved so much," she shared. "Connecting with each other, letting each other know, 'Hey, you're safe and I got you'."

    As for what she wishes she knew back then, Williams said: "Keep that fearlessness. Now, don't be dumb or ignorant, okay, but be fearless".

    Woman in floral outfit on film set, crew in background, filming equipment present
    Uber One

    And as for a Destiny's Child reunion? There's nothing in the cards yet, but with "Say Yes" — Williams' last collaboration with Rowland and Knowles — turning 10 in 2024, we can only hope that there's more to come soon.

    For now, we can reminisce about the greatness of Destiny's Child, and laugh with Michelle Williams in her hilarious new Uber One ad.

    Woman in a patterned outfit sits, looking at phone, with filming equipment nearby
    Uber One

    Spoiler: Williams thinks a fan is calling out her name but it's actually the owner of a chihuahua named Michelle, chasing her down for stealing a baguette. That's all. 