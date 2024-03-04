Lover Of Tim Tams And "A Smack Back": Michelle Williams Is Owning Her Legacy As The 'Forgotten' Destiny's Child

Much like her filming in Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens for her Uber collaboration this year, she slipped in and out of Australia unnoticed in 2022 to keep the Masked Singer Australia illusion in tact.

"I'm not a good liar," Williams said. "I already had prefabricated lies like, 'I'm here to promote my book!', but I was like, 'They're going to ask where and I wouldn't have an answer'."

