AI's Vision Of The 2024 Met Gala Down Under Is Bloody Gorgeous

    If anyone could make this a reality it'd be Miss Darbus from High School Musical.

    The first Monday in May (AKA the Met Gala) is fast approaching. Many moons have passed since the last time we watched the star studded guest list strut down the carpet, and it's about time it happens again.

    A person in an elaborate outfit with a headpiece posing on stairs
    We've seen plenty of celebrities achieve great storytelling moments on the Met Gala carpet in the past. It makes me wonder — what they could do if it was set in different countries? How would the stories and outfits change?

    Lady Gaga poses with hands up, in a voluminous pink outfit with a bow, at a high-profile event
    So, I asked AI to lend me a hand in reimagining the Met Gala and all its glory if it was set in Australia. Here's what it came up with:

    Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.

    The Met Gala if it was held at The Sydney Opera House

    Three people in elaborate floral outfits on a red carpet at Sydney Opera House event

    How's this for a centrepiece?

    Person in koala mascot costume sitting on a box at an event with a bridge in the background

    Just look at those birds emerging from the gown trains...

    Individuals in ornate, nature-inspired outfits at an event, with an Australian flag and an iconic building backdrop
    Aerial view of a crowded event at the Sydney Opera House with a prominent red carpet leading up to it

    Now, what if it was held at the iconic Flinders St Station in Melbourne?

    Elegant gowns with elaborate trains on display at an event, surrounded by spectators and photographers

    Here are a few examples of what the celebrities will be wearing on the night:

    Woman seated on steps draped in a gown styled with the Australian flag, photographers in the background

    Could this be Jared Leto's next animal costume? (See: the cat suit from 2023)

    Person in an elaborate bird costume with a beaked mask and feather detailing at a formal event
    Man in a green suit with an Australian flag design, and images of an animal on his hat and jacket

    I need this in my wardrobe immediately!

    Person in a dress adorned with koala bears, posing with a koala, in a whimsical fashion setting

    And finally, a meat pie suit.

    Man in unique suit with printed pie slices, smiling, photographers in background

    What do you think of the Australian Met Gala? Did the AI miss anything?

