AI's Vision Of The 2024 Met Gala Down Under Is Bloody Gorgeous

The first Monday in May (AKA the Met Gala) is fast approaching. Many moons have passed since the last time we watched the star studded guest list strut down the carpet, and it's about time it happens again.
We've seen plenty of celebrities achieve great storytelling moments on the Met Gala carpet in the past. It makes me wonder — what they could do if it was set in different countries? How would the stories and outfits change?
So, I asked AI to lend me a hand in reimagining the Met Gala and all its glory if it was set in Australia. Here's what it came up with:
Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.
The Met Gala if it was held at The Sydney Opera House
How's this for a centrepiece?
Just look at those birds emerging from the gown trains...
Now, what if it was held at the iconic Flinders St Station in Melbourne?
Here are a few examples of what the celebrities will be wearing on the night:
Could this be Jared Leto's next animal costume? (See: the cat suit from 2023)
I need this in my wardrobe immediately!
And finally, a meat pie suit.
What do you think of the Australian Met Gala? Did the AI miss anything?
Let us know in the comments below!